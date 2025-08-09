Bulls Power Past Redbirds, 6-2

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kenny Piper singled, homered and drove in four runs to lead the Durham Bulls by the Memphis Redbirds 6-2 at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

The Bulls (21-14) trailed 2-1 into the sixth before Piper's game-tying, two-out single to right. Carson Williams broke the tie in the seventh with a home run to center, then Piper put the game away in the eighth thanks to a three-run homer against Skylar Hales.

Jesse Scholtens worked five innings of two-run ball in his Tampa Bay organizational debut. Kodi Whitley (W, 1-2) threw two hitless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win out of the Durham bullpen.

Jamie Westbrook had his second three-double game of the series, going 3-5 in the victory over Memphis (18-20).

How It Happened: Piper's game-tying hit in the sixth came one pitch after Tanner Murray was picked off of second base. The Bulls loaded the bases against reliever Alex Cornwell, but before the 2-2 pitch to Piper, Murray was surprised at second base and picked off on Cornwell's throw to Jose Fermin. Piper then struck a curveball to right field to score Westbrook to tie the game. Westbrook is 8-17 in the series with six doubles.

Whitley's Return: Kodi Whitley earned the win on Saturday for the Bulls, fanning the first four batters he faced en route to a pair of scoreless innings. Whitley appeared in 90 games across four seasons as a Memphis Redbird reliever. Whitley faced Memphis for the first time in an opposing uniform in the second half of 2023 after he was acquired by the Atlanta Braves, pitching for Gwinnett.

Scholtens' Debut: Jesse Scholtens, claimed on waivers last week by the Rays, threw five innings in his debut with the Rays organization. Scholtens missed all of 2024 and the first portion of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March, 2024. Scholtens made his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox in April, 2023 and appeared in 26 games with the White Sox that season.

What's Next: Brian Van Belle (7-5, 3.18) makes his second start of the series and in the Rays organization on Sunday at 2:05 PM ET. Van Belle worked six innings of one-hit ball against Memphis on Tuesday. Aaron Wilkerson (5-2, 3.70) is slated to oppose. Wilkerson tossed five scoreless against the Bulls on Tuesday. The game marks the end of a two-week road trip for Durham. The Bulls return home on Tuesday night against Nashville.

