Yo Gabby Gabby, Gonzalez Walk-off Single in Ninth Sends Saints to 5-4 Victory

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints didn't collect their first hit until there were two out in the sixth. They didn't push across a run until the seventh. They trailed by three on two separate occasions and by a pair going into the ninth. Despite all that, the Saints scored three in the ninth and got a walk-off single from the youngest player on the roster, Gabby Gonzalez, for a 5-4 comeback victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 7,535.

With the Saints trailing 4-2 going into the ninth, Gavin Hollowell took the mound, whom the Saints scored four unearned runs against on Tuesday. Jose Miranda led off the inning with a walk. Anthony Prato then doubled down the third base line putting runners at second and third. With one out Payton Eeles hit a high chopper to second that he beat out for an RBI infield single getting the Saints to within 4-3. With runners at the corners Eeles took off for second and the throw by catcher Carlos Pérez bounced into center field as Prato scored from third and Eeles took third tying the game at four. With two outs the I-Cubs elected to walk James Outman to face the Top 10 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, Gonzalez. He took an 0-1 sweeper and crushed it to straightaway center as the ball went over the head of Kevin Alcántara for a walk-off single. It was the Saints seventh walk-off of the season. The first hit of the game for either team didn't come until the fourth and it wound up hurting the Saints. With two outs and nobody on, back-to-back walks put runners at first and second. That proved costly as Alcántara delivered a three-run homer to left-center, his 15th of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 3-0 lead.

The shutout was broken up in the seventh as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked with one out. After a pitching change, Aaron Sabato ripped an RBI double to right-center getting the Saints to within 3-1. The next two hitters walked to load the bases, but back-to-back strikeouts prevented the Saints from getting any closer.

The teams traded runs in the eighth. Owen Caissie led off the top of the inning with a solo homer to right, his 21st of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom if the inning Outman reached on an infield single to first and he scored on a two-out triple to left by Keirsey Jr. getting the Saints to 4-2.

Andrew Morris, making his first start in nearly two months after coming off the injured list with a forearm strain, was magnificent in his 2.0 innings. The lone baserunner he allowed was a one out walk in the first, but that was erased on a strikeout, caught stealing double play. Morris went 2.0 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out three. He threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. His fastball averaged 95.8 mph and topped out at 97.3 mph.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.16) to the mound and the I-Cubs are TBA.







