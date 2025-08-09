Toledo Earns Sixth Straight Win in Saturday Matchup in Louisville

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville, KY - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats on Saturday evening at Louisville Slugger Field, securing their sixth straight win with a final score of 5-2.

Toledo started Randy Dobnak on the mound; entering the game with a 1-7 record and a 6.82 ERA. The Bats countered with Kevin Abel, who was making his Triple-A debut.

Louisville came out with intensity. Despite Dobnak striking out the first batter he faced, the next batter hit a home run. The following two recorded back-to-back singles, but Toledo managed to escape without further damage, trailing by just one run.

Toledo responded in the second inning, loading the bases with a leadoff single from Jace Jung and two consecutive walks. Andrew Navigato then delivered a two-run RBI single to put the Hens back in the lead.

The Hens continued their momentum in the third, as Akil Baddoo led off with a solo home run, extending Toledo's lead to 3-1.

Dobnak then struck out three batters in a row. Although the Bats broke the streak with a base hit, Toledo held them scoreless thanks to a force out on the following play.

In the fourth inning, Louisville rallied with three straight singles to cut Toledo's lead to one run. This prompted the Hens to make a pitching change, bringing in RJ Petit to relieve Dobnak, who finished his outing with the following line: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 HR.

Toledo loaded the bases in the fifth, but Louisville's pitching and defense retired three straight batters to end the threat.

Alex Lange replaced Petit in the sixth inning, allowing only one hit and one walk over 1.1 innings. Lange then pitched a perfect sixth, retiring the side in order to send the game to the seventh with Toledo leading 3-2.

Despite a double and a walk in the seventh, Toledo couldn't add any runs but held on to their 3-2 lead.

Chase Lee pitched a flawless seventh inning, retiring the side in order and frustrating the Louisville offense.

The Hens added some insurance runs in the eighth. Navigato led off with a single, Hao-Yu Lee was walked, and Baddoo continued his strong night with an RBI single. Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with another RBI single, extending Toledo's lead to three runs.

Tanner Rainey took the mound in the eighth, initially dominating as the Toledo bullpen retired 10 consecutive batters. However, Rainey then walked three straight batters to load the bases for Louisville, prompting Toledo to bring in Jordan Balazovic. Balazovic shut down the threat, recording the final strikeout of the inning.

Balazovic stayed in to close the game. Though he allowed a single and a walk to start the ninth, the Hens' defense came through with three crucial outs to secure the 5-2 victory and their sixth straight win, keeping them firmly in the playoff hunt.

Notables:

Akil Baddoo: 1 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, .274 AVG

Andrew Navigato: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2 H, 1 RBI, .310 AVG

The Hens will look to sweep the series and continue their winning streak tomorrow afternoon in the finale at Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







