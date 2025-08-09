Chasers Take Series from Indians with 10-4 Victory

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers secured their fourth series win of the year with Saturday's night's 10-4 triumph over the Indianapolis Indians.

Right-hander Stephen Kolek started Omaha's game by facing the minimum in the 1st inning. Kolek followed with a 1-2-3 frame in the 2nd and a scoreless 3rd inning.

After eight straight Storm Chasers were retired through three scoreless innings, Major League rehabber Michael Massey singled, then scored on an RBI triple from Carter Jensen, giving Omaha a 1-0 advantage.

In the 4th inning, 3 straight Indianapolis singles plated two runs for a 2-1 Indians lead, though one unearned due to an Omaha error.

Harold Castro led off the 5th with a triple before going on to score on an RBI single from Peyton Wilson, tying the game at 2-2. In the 6th, Carter Jensen doubled, then, in his Storm Chasers debut, Bobby Dalbec connected on a 2-run, go-ahead home run, wih Omaha regaining a 4-2 lead.

Kolek worked a scoreless 6th and secured the first out of the 7th before he was relieved by Chazz Martinez. While Martinez inherited a runner, he quickly induced a double play to close the frame. Saturday night's game marked Kolek's 2nd quality start in just as many starts with Omaha, holding the Indians to 1 earned run over 6.1 innings.

The Storm Chasers extended their lead to 9-2 with a 5-run frame in the 8th. Dalbec walked and advanced to second on a single from Drew Waters. Castro added a single to plate Dalbec and move Waters to third, then Wilson walked. A bases-load walk to Isan Díaz scored Waters and a bases-clearing double from Nick Pratto plated the final 3 runs of the innings.

In the 8th inning, the Indians shrunk the deficit to 9-4 with a 2-run double. In the top of the 9th, Jensen hit a solo home run for a 10-4 score, further in favor of Omaha. Michael Fulmer replaced Martinez in the bottom of the inning, striking out a pair in the 1-2-3 frame to secure the 10-4 Storm Chasers victory.

Jensen finished the day 3-for-5 with 2 runs batted in, coming just a single shy of the cycle.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Indians, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.