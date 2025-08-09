Syracuse Falls to Charlotte, 12-6, on Saturday Night
August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets were overpowered by the Charlotte Knights, 12-6, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Syracuse is still in first place in the International League second half standings.
For the second time in as many games, Charlotte (53-59, 17-20) got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second inning, Dominic Fletcher doubled. Dru Baker drove Fletcher in with an RBI double to put the Knights ahead, 1-0.
In the third, Charlotte extended its lead. RBI doubles by Tim Elko and Fletcher, along with an RBI single by Korey Lee, gave the Knights a 4-0 lead.
The floodgates opened in the top of the fifth inning when Charlotte scored seven runs off of six hits to take an 11-0 lead. Headlining the big inning was a two-run homer by Will Robertson and a three-run homer by Jacob Gonzalez.
Syracuse (60-53, 29-9) scored its first runs in the bottom of the fifth. Yonny Hernandez led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a Luisangel Acuña groundout to make it 11-1. Next, Jose Azocar and Jared Young hit singles to put two runners on for Pablo Reyes, who smacked an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 11-2.
In the seventh, the Mets hitters continued to wake up. Matt O'Neill singled and moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single by Azocar, making it 11-3.
Syracuse added a couple more runs in the eighth when David Villar doubled and scored on an RBI knock by Yonny Hernandez, tightening the gap to 11-4. Soon after, Matt O'Neill hit a ball in front of the pitcher's mound that led to a throwing error that scored Hernandez and made it 11-5.
After the Knights scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 12-5 lead, the Mets scored one more run on a solo homer by Pablo Reyes in the bottom of the ninth, sending it to 12-6, a lead that Charlotte wouldn't relinquish.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Sunday afternoon with game six. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' José Azocar at bat
(Herm Card)
International League Stories from August 9, 2025
- Syracuse Falls to Charlotte, 12-6, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Yo Gabby Gabby, Gonzalez Walk-off Single in Ninth Sends Saints to 5-4 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bruce Zimmermann Goes Five Strong Innings in Sounds' 9-5 Loss to Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Tally a Season-High 20 Hits, Top Mets, 12-6 - Charlotte Knights
- Bulls Power Past Redbirds, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Saints Walk It Off Against I-Cubs, 5-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Unable to Hold Thin Lead in Loss to Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Beats Nashville Behind Six-Run Sixth Inning - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Toledo Earns Sixth Straight Win in Saturday Matchup in Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Struggle to Generate Offense in 5-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Fall to Tides in Saturday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Take Series from Indians with 10-4 Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Suffer Saturday Shutout - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wild Game Goes In Tides Favor - Norfolk Tides
- Quartet of Arms Combines to Shutout RailRiders as 'Pigs Even Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Five-Run Eighth Hands Indians Series Loss against Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Ninth-Inning Charge Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss at Columbus - Gwinnett Stripers
- Clippers Win 2-1 over Gwinnett Saturday Night - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Falls to Charlotte, 12-6, on Saturday Night
- Mets Roll to 9-5 Win over Knights on Friday Evening
- Syracuse Slugs Its Way to 10-3 Win over Charlotte on Thursday Night
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game
- Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July