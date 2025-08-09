Syracuse Falls to Charlotte, 12-6, on Saturday Night

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets' José Azocar at bat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Syracuse Mets' José Azocar at bat(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets were overpowered by the Charlotte Knights, 12-6, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Syracuse is still in first place in the International League second half standings.

For the second time in as many games, Charlotte (53-59, 17-20) got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second inning, Dominic Fletcher doubled. Dru Baker drove Fletcher in with an RBI double to put the Knights ahead, 1-0.

In the third, Charlotte extended its lead. RBI doubles by Tim Elko and Fletcher, along with an RBI single by Korey Lee, gave the Knights a 4-0 lead.

The floodgates opened in the top of the fifth inning when Charlotte scored seven runs off of six hits to take an 11-0 lead. Headlining the big inning was a two-run homer by Will Robertson and a three-run homer by Jacob Gonzalez.

Syracuse (60-53, 29-9) scored its first runs in the bottom of the fifth. Yonny Hernandez led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a Luisangel Acuña groundout to make it 11-1. Next, Jose Azocar and Jared Young hit singles to put two runners on for Pablo Reyes, who smacked an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 11-2.

In the seventh, the Mets hitters continued to wake up. Matt O'Neill singled and moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single by Azocar, making it 11-3.

Syracuse added a couple more runs in the eighth when David Villar doubled and scored on an RBI knock by Yonny Hernandez, tightening the gap to 11-4. Soon after, Matt O'Neill hit a ball in front of the pitcher's mound that led to a throwing error that scored Hernandez and made it 11-5.

After the Knights scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 12-5 lead, the Mets scored one more run on a solo homer by Pablo Reyes in the bottom of the ninth, sending it to 12-6, a lead that Charlotte wouldn't relinquish.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Sunday afternoon with game six. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.