Bats Struggle to Generate Offense in 5-2 Loss

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats failed to break through, despite tallying nine hits, in game five against the Toledo Mud Hens, a 5-2 loss on Saturday night.

Freshly-called-up righty, Kevin Abel (L, 0-1), got the start for the Bats, making his Triple-A debut. Abel was called up from Chattanooga, where he posted an ERA of 5.63 and a record of 3-7. Abel started with a clean first inning, sitting down the first three batters in order and striking out one of them.

The Bats jumped out to an early lead with a solo home run by Héctor Rodríguez in the bottom of the first.

The Mud Hens were able to answer in the second. Abel found himself in some trouble after giving up a single and issuing two free passes. Although he struck out the next two batters, a single from Andrew Navigato to left field brought in two runs to allow Toledo to take the lead, 2-1.

The Bats weren't able to put another run on the board in the bottom of the second against Mud Hens starter Randy Dobnak, who went 1-2-3 for the inning.

Toledo kept going right at Abel in the third, leading off with a solo home run from Akil Baddoo to right field, cushioning the lead. A diving catch by Christian Encarnacion-Strand at first saved the Bats from any more damage.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Bats found their momentum. Back-to-back singles from P.J. Higgins and Levi Jordan set up Blake Dunn at the plate. Dunn singled into center field, bringing in Higgins and reducing the deficit to just one. Toledo reliever RJ Petit (W, 8-2) entered and limited the damage to just one run by lining out the only batter he faced.

Abel was relieved by Connor Phillips in the fifth, ending his debut with a total of six strikeouts. Phillips found himself in some trouble after the first three batters he faced reached, loading the bases with no outs. Despite the threat, Phillips struck out the next two and a fly out to right field ended the inning without giving up a run.

Innings five and six passed by quietly with neither team scoring. Joe La Sorsa relieved Phillips in the middle of the fifth, helping to keep the Bats within striking distance.

Things unraveled in the eighth as Toledo tacked on a couple of insurance runs. With Lyon Richardson on the mound for Louisville, the Mud Hens picked up steam, reaching on a single and a walk to get runners into scoring position. Two consecutive RBI singles from Baddoo and Justyn-Henry Malloy extended Toledo's lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bats loaded the bases on three consecutive walks. Toledo reliever Jordan Balazovic (S, 1) entered the game to strike out pinch hitter Rece Hinds, halting all momentum for the Bats. The Bats were similarly felled by Balazovic in the ninth.

Dunn has recorded a hit in 11 of the last 13 games he's played. The pitching ensemble recorded a total of 10 strikeouts.

The Bats (48-65, 16-22 second half) will finish their six-game series with the Mud Hens (62-51, 22-15 second half) on Sunday, looking for their first win against Toledo of the series and in their last 18 tries. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







