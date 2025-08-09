Red Wings Fall to Tides in Saturday Night Thriller

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings and Tides met for game five of the series at Harbor Park Saturday night, and Norfolk came away with a 8-7 win to clinch the series. RF Dylan Crews launched a solo home run in the first to spark the Wings offense early in the game. CF Christian Franklin delivered a two-run home run and a single, while 2B Trey Lipscomb notched a single and his 19th double of the season to pace the offense.

Rochester wasted no time getting the offense going in the top of the first. Dylan Crews launched a 413-foot solo blast to left-center for the second home run of his rehab assignment, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead to start the game.

The Wings kept the pressure on the top of the third. Dylan Crews grounded one sharply to short, and reached on a throwing error. 3B Yohandy Morales and DH Nick Schnell followed with back-to-back walks, loading the bases with one out. 1B Andrés Chaparro then blooped a single to shallow right, bringing in Crews. LF Andrew Pinckney added a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Morales. Trey Lipscomb capped the rally with a double off the right-field wall, plating Chaparro and pushing Rochester's lead to 4-0.

The Tides found their rhythm in the bottom of the fourth. SS José Barrero smoked a grounder to short and advanced to second on a throwing error. RF Vimael Machín drew a walk, and 3B Emmanuel Rivera followed with a hard chopper to left. Barrero scored on the play, as Machín was thrown out trying to advance to third. DH TT Bowens then lifted a ball to the right-field warning track for a double, driving in Rivera. By the end of the frame, the Tides had cut the deficit to 4-2.

Rochester struck back in the top of the sixth. SS Jackson Cluff worked a two-out walk, and Christian Franklin crushed a ball over the right-field wall for his first home run as a Red Wing, extending Rochester's lead to 6-2.

The Tides wouldn't stay quiet for long. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, TT Bowens drove a ball 405 feet to left field for a solo home run. C Jakson Reetz followed with a walk, and 2B Livian Soto singled to right field. 1B Silas Ardoin then ripped a single of his own to right, scoring both Reetz and Soto, and advanced to third on a fielding error. CF Reed Trimble wrapped up the inning with a base hit to right, plating Ardoin and tying the game at six.

The Red Wings answered right back in the top of the seventh. Nick Schnell reached on an infield single to second, and Andrés Chaparro replaced him at first base with a fielder's choice. Andrew Pinckney dropped a single to shallow right, and Trey Lipscomb followed with another base hit to right, scoring Chaparro. The Red Wings regained the lead, 7-6, heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The back-and-forth scoring continued into the bottom of the seventh. Emmanuel Rivera worked a two-out walk, and TT Bowens reached on a slow chopper to third that was mishandled for a fielding error. Jakson Reetz then hammered a double to left, driving in both Rivera and Bowens to give the Tides an 8-7 lead.

Rochester was unable to make another comeback, as the Tides secured the series win with an 8-7 victory in game five.

LHP Andrew Alvarez got the start for the Wings, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking three. RHP Seth Shuman took over in the fourth, and pitched 1.1 innings while recording two strikeouts. RHP Zach Brzykcy entered in the sixth, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits and walking one. LHP Garrett Davila finished the rest of sixth and into the seventh, throwing 1.0 inning and allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Erick Mejia came in for the rest of the seventh and through the eighth, working 1.1 scoreless innings while giving up two hits and striking out three.

Saturday night's Player of the Game goes to leadoff hitter CF Christian Franklin. The Kansas native went 2-for-5 at the plate, including a single in the fourth and a two-run shot in the sixth. In five games with the Red Wings since he was acquired by Washington from the Chicago Cubs on July 31, Franklin has turned in three multi-hit performances with a .333/.478/.500 slash line.

The Red Wings and Tides will conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at Harbor Park. Rochester will send RHP Bryce Conley to the mound to face rehabbing Norfolk RHP Tyler Wells. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM.







