RailRiders Suffer Saturday Shutout
August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 3-0 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Four IronPigs pitchers worked the combined shutout, marking just the fourth time the RailRiders have been blanked in 110 games this season.
Kenta Maeda matched Adonis Medina zero for zero over the first four innings. The RailRiders stranded four runners on over the first three innings and left the bases loaded in the fifth.
Maeda was sharp in his Yankees-affiliated debut, having just signed a Minor League contract with New York on Monday, surrendering just three hits over the first five innings. Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Justin Crawford singled and scored on a double by Johan Rojas.
The IronPigs added a pair of runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Rafael Lantigua off reliever Joel Kuhnel.
Medina, Ryan Cusick, Lucas Sims and Nolan Hoffman combined for the shutout bid, keyed by holding the RailRiders hitless over seven at-bats with runners in scoring position. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 11 on base in the loss, including one runner in each of the final four innings.
Maeda (3-5) was tagged with the loss despite the quality start. The right-hander struck out seven over six innings and allowed five hits without a walk. Cusick (1-0) earned the win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley close their set on Sunday at 1:35 P.M. Brendan Beck and Andrew Painter are slated to square off for a second time in this series. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 12, to host the Indianapolis Indians. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
28-10, 66-44
