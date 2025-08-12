RailRiders Partnering with Reaching Beyond Limits

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce a new collaboration with Reaching Beyond Limits as the new presenting partner of the Sensory Safe Suite at PNC Field.

"As a long-standing member of the community dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities, we are proud to partner with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to provide a safe and inclusive game day experience," said Annie Higgins, the CEO of Reaching Beyond Limits, Inc.

In 2021, Suite 6 on the Geisinger Champions Club Level was redesigned as a fun, accommodating, and functional space for families with children on the autism spectrum and those with special needs, helping them better enjoy the game. Thanks to Reaching Beyond Limits, this new partnership allows the Sensory Safe Suite to remain free-of-charge on a nightly basis. The suite must be reserved in advance, subject to availability.

The Reaching Beyond Limits Sensory Safe Suite has features that provide a comforting, relaxing and less stimulating space for guests to experience RailRiders games while still being fun and functional. This allows guests in the suite to decompress and enjoy baseball with their family away from the louder, hectic and often over-stimulating environment in other areas of the ballpark.

"This space has been a vital addition to PNC Field," stated Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders. "We are thrilled to have this new partnership with Reaching Beyond Limits as we look to continue what we have done for the last few years while also putting eyes on the future on how we can make this even better for our guests."

Reaching Beyond Limits provides services to children & adults with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder to facilitate learning, independence, and community involvement. Learn more about Reaching Beyond Limits, including their services and contact details, online at reachingbeyondlimits.com.

Learn more about booking the Reaching Beyond Limits Sensory Safe Suite on the Community tab at www.swbrailriders.com.







