Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 13-6 loss on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt smacked the third pitch of the game for his fourth leadoff home run with Memphis, his seventh Triple-A home run of the season. The left-handed hitter finished the night 2-for-5. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. Second baseman Bryan Torres drove in three runs in the loss.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (7-4) allowed a season-high eight earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher had allowed more than two runs once in his last 10 starts. The last start of more than two runs allowed came on July 9 against Charlotte when Taylor allowed eight runs, seven earned.

Over his last 23.2 innings pitched before Tuesday night, opposing offenses scored just three runs. Despite the outing, Taylor ranked fourth in ERA and batting average against and sixth in WHIP in the International League at the end of play Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher is scheduled to start Sunday afternoon at Charlotte.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

