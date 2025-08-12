Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 13-6 loss on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
Shortstop JJ Wetherholt smacked the third pitch of the game for his fourth leadoff home run with Memphis, his seventh Triple-A home run of the season. The left-handed hitter finished the night 2-for-5. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. Second baseman Bryan Torres drove in three runs in the loss.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (7-4) allowed a season-high eight earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher had allowed more than two runs once in his last 10 starts. The last start of more than two runs allowed came on July 9 against Charlotte when Taylor allowed eight runs, seven earned.
Over his last 23.2 innings pitched before Tuesday night, opposing offenses scored just three runs. Despite the outing, Taylor ranked fourth in ERA and batting average against and sixth in WHIP in the International League at the end of play Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher is scheduled to start Sunday afternoon at Charlotte.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Iowa Drops Game One to Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Blast Four Home Runs, Two by Kyler Fedko, But Lose on Walk-Off Single in Ninth, 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Falls Short in Extra Innings against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Barrero Launches Game-Winning Grand Slam - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Win with Walk-Off Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Drop Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Sale Completes 2.0 Innings in Stripers' 6-4 Loss to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Fall Short in Opener to Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- First-Place Syracuse Shuts Down Rochester in 2-1 Mets Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds End Seven-Game Skid Behind Quero's Five RBI - Nashville Sounds
- Petty Reels in Stripers, Bats Win Opener 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Seymour Goes Four-For-Four with Three Homers, Bulls Fall 5-4 to Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Aaron Nola Strikes out 11 as IronPigs One-Hit by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 13: 'Strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with over 25 Items to Win - Buffalo Bisons
- August 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- RHP Alek Manoah Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Wednesday, Top Prospect RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled for Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Polar Park to Put Fright into Nights this October with "Boo in the Woo" Haunted Tour Experience; Family-Friendly Festivals to Offer Fall Fun by Day - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls Announce 2026 Home Schedule - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 12, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- First Inning Dooms WooSox as Buffalo Takes Series Finale, 6-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Partnering with Reaching Beyond Limits - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2026 Schedule - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Unveil 2026 Full Schedule Highlighted by a First-Time Visitor - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Release 2026 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Unveil 2026 Home Schedule - Louisville Bats
- Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Full 2026 Schedule - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 12 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2026 Schedule - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights
- Wetherholt Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July
- Mathews Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Memphis Drops Third Straight to End Series with Durham
- Redbirds Unable to Hold Thin Lead in Loss to Bulls