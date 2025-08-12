Red Wings Drop Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel to Mets

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester dropped the opener of their final series of the year against Syracuse, allowing the game-winning run in the ninth for a 2-1 loss. RHP Adrian Sampson threw 6.0 innings of shutdown baseball, surrendering just one hit on the night. SS Nasim Nuñez picked up a hit and stole three bases in the contest, scoring the Red Wings' only run. 1B Andrés Chaparro also picked up a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 17, launching a double in the ninth for the Red Wings' only extra-base hit of the night.

Syracuse kicked off the game's scoring in the top of the second inning. After the first batter of the inning was retired, LF Jared Young gave the Mets a 1-0 lead with a 111.2 MPH, 451-foot moonshot over the center field wall for his 12th home run of the season.

Nasim Nuñez got Rochester on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. After walking to lead off the frame, the Bronx native stole second for the first of three stolen bases on the night and moved to third on a wild pitch. A batter later, Nuñez scored without a play at the plate on the second wild pitch of the inning. Rochester and Syracuse entered the fourth tied at one run apiece.

Pitching dominated from the fourth until the Mets finally broke the tie in the top of the ninth inning. After loading the bases with one out, Rochester cut down the potential winning run at the plate on a ground ball from 3B Pablo Reyes. However, with two outs, RF José Azocar drew a walk to force in the eventual game-winning run.

The Red Wings produced a rally that almost tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Andrés Chaparro laced a double into deep center field, just a few feet short of a potential game-tying home run. PR Darren Baker came in to run for Chaparro, advancing to third on a ground out to first base. The rally came to an end via a fly out to the outfield grass behind second base, giving Syracuse a 2-1 win.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson toed the rubber for the Red Wings in the homestand opener. Over 6.0 innings, the Washington native allowed just one earned run on one hit and three walks, and picked up four strikeouts. LHP Garrett Davila came out to start the seventh inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before allowing a base hit. RHP Ryan Loutos came in following the single and picked the final out of the seventh. The Illinois native then worked a scoreless eighth, finishing with 1.1 innings pitched, one hit, one walk, and no runs allowed. The ninth inning was thrown by RHP Eduardo Salazar, who allowed one earned on one hit with three walks.

RHP Adrian Sampson is Tuesday night's Player of the Game. The former fifth-round pick threw 6.0 innings of one-run, one-hit baseball to keep the Red Wings in the game. The start marked the third time Sampson logged at least 6.0 innings while allowing one hit in his professional career, with the last time coming on April 10, 2016, when he logged 6.0 one-hit innings for Triple-A Tacoma (SEA) against Albuquerque (COL).

The Red Wings will be back in action Wednesday afternoon for matinee baseball. RHP Riley Cornelio will start on the mound for Rochester, facing off against Mets' RHP Paul Blackburn. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.







