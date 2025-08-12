Saints Blast Four Home Runs, Two by Kyler Fedko, But Lose on Walk-Off Single in Ninth, 8-7
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints flexed their muscles on Tuesday night at Werner Park. They tied a season-high with four home runs, two by Kyler Fedko playing just his 10th game at Triple-A, but it wasn't enough. The Omaha Storm Chasers plated two in the ninth and the Saints were walked-off in an 8-7 loss.
With the Saints up a run in the ninth Luca Tresh led off the ining with a double to left. Major League rehabber Jac Caglianone knocked him home with a single to right tying the game at seven. Peyton Wilson came on to pinch run for Caglianone. Major League rehabber Mark Canha followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. With two outs Harold Castro drilled an RBI single into the gap in right-center for the walk-off base hit as the Saints lost 8-7.
Fedko gave the Saints the lead two batters into the game with a solo homer to left-center, his second with the Saints, making it 1-0.
The first three hitters in the third inning gave the Storm Chasers the lead. MJ Melendez doubled to right, Major League rehabber Michael Massey dropped down a bunt single, and pinch hitter, Tresh delivered a three-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, putting the Storm Chasers up 3-1.
Two more home runs in the fifth put the Saints on top. James Outman drew a leadoff walk and with one out DaShawn Keirsey Jr. tied it with a two-run homer down the right field line, his first of the season. With two outs Jose Miranda drilled a solo homer to left, his sixth of the season, putting the Saints up 4-3.
The lead was short lived as the Storm Chasers answered with three in the bottom of the inning. With one out Caglianone singled to left. Canha followed with a double to left-center putting runners at second and third. An RBI single to left by Drew Waters tied the game at four. With two outs the Saints made a pitching change as John Klein took over. He walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Isan Díaz gave the Storm Chasers a two-run lead with a two-run single to right-center making it 6-4. Saints starter Taj Bradley went 4.2 innings allowing six runs on a career-high 11 hits while striking out six.
Fedko came calling for the second time in the game in the sixth. After a Payton Eeles walk, Fedko drilled a two-run homer to right, his second of the night and third with the Saints, tying the game at four. It was the fourth time in his career he homered twice in a game. Fedko finished the night 2-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored.
The first three hitters in the eight all walked for the Saints to load the bases. Outman's RBI fielder's choice put the Saints up 7-6.
The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Werner Park on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (1-1, 5.40) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Chandler Champlain (3-8, 7.88). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
