Aaron Nola Strikes out 11 as IronPigs One-Hit by Bisons

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - Aaron Nola punched out 11 hitters over 5.2 marvelous innings in his third rehab start, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-48, 19-21) could not get the bats going in a 6-0 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (44-67, 14-24) on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Scoreless thru the first five innings, the Bisons got the first breakthrough in the sixth. Josh Rivera doubled to open the inning and Jonatan Clase followed with another double to drive him in. Yohendrick Piñango singled Clase home later in the frame. With two on and two out, Phil Clarke singled to plate two more runs with Orelvis Martinez then scampering home on a wild pitch to cap the five-run inning.

A Riley Tirotta RBI single in the seventh made it 6-0 Buffalo.

Andrew Bash (5-2) got the win in relief for the Bisons, working two perfect innings, striking out four.

Despite being hung with the loss, Aaron Nola (0-1) was fantastic in his rehab start for the IronPigs. He worked 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits and no walks, striking out 11, conceding two runs.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, August 13th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Gabe Mosser (3-3, 6.08) goes for the 'Pigs against Trey Yesavage (AAA debut) for the Bisons.

