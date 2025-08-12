Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2026 season. The team's 17 th campaign as the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves begins at Coolray Field on Friday, March 27 vs. the Memphis Redbirds.

Gwinnett's 75-game home slate features holiday games on Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24 vs. Charlotte), Juneteenth (June 19 vs. Louisville), Father's Day (June 21 vs. Louisville), and Labor Day weekend (September 4-6 vs. Charlotte).

The Stripers' 150-game schedule includes two opponents they have never faced before, and one they haven't faced since 2019.

For the first time in franchise history, Gwinnett will play an interleague series against an opponent from the Pacific Coast League. The Stripers travel to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas to take on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) from March 31-April 5.

A three-game series from July 17-19 will see the Stripers go to Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio to battle the Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) for the first time since 2019.

From July 21-26 at Coolray Field, the Stripers will face the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) for the first time ever. The clubs have not met - home or road - since Iowa moved to the IL from the PCL in 2021.

As they did in 2024, the Stripers will once again play home and road series vs. the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles). Gwinnett will host the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from September 15-20 but will not face them on the road.

The full schedule can be viewed at GoStripers.com. Game times and promotions will be announced in the coming months.

