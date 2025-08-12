Barrero Launches Game-Winning Grand Slam
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (17-21 | 47-64) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-15 | 71-43), 8-4, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark. The Tides take the series opener, and have won eight of their previous nine games.
Jacksonville struck first with three runs in the third. Norfolk was able to score all four runs of regulation in the fifth inning. TT Bowens tied the game up with a three-run blast, his 12th home run of the season. Samuel Basallo knocked in the go-ahead run on a two-out RBI single for th Tides' 4-3 lead.
Norfolk starter Cameron Weston allowed those only three runs, and was releived by Cionel Pérez and Vinny Nittoli for a combined 2.1 scoreless innings to get through the seventh. In the eighth, The Jumbo Shrimp manged to tie the game up on an RBI single by Bennett Hostetler.
Neither team scored from there, forcing extra innings. WIth the bases loaded, José Barrero blasted a grand slam. This comes four games after he hit a pinch hit grand slam on August 7 vs. Rochester.
The grand slam proved to be the game-winner, with the Tides winning 8-4 in 10 innings. Gametime for game two tomorrow is at 7:05 p.m. RHP Trey Gibson (Triple-A Debut) is set to start for the Tides while vs LHP Robby Snelling (2-1, 1.63) is the probable for Jacksonville. Gibson is a native of Newport News, and attended Grafton High School in Yorktown.
