Polar Park to Put Fright into Nights this October with "Boo in the Woo" Haunted Tour Experience; Family-Friendly Festivals to Offer Fall Fun by Day

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced the presentation of "Fright Nights at the Field: Boo in the Woo," an October Halloween festival that will transform Polar Park into a spooky, nighttime experience for mature audiences with fictional haunted features and zombies. During weekend afternoons, the WooSox will also present a fall festival for families and children, featuring costumes, pumpkin decorating, a maze, and crafts.

The experience for mature audiences, "Fright Nights at the Field: Boo in the Woo," launches Thursday, October 9, and runs every Thursday through Sunday evening through Halloween, October 31. The spooky experience features a haunted walkthrough that takes "tourists" through a fictional, abandoned Polar Park overrun by zombies and other ghoulish creatures enacted by professional cosplayers. Guests must be at least 12 years old to attend.

The daytime festival for family and children, "Boo in the Woo for Kids," launches Saturday, October 11, and takes place each weekend afternoon the rest of October.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Thursday, August 14, at polarpark.com/boo. WooSox Season Ticket Members, as well as fans who had signed up for exclusive updates, receive access to a pre-sale tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13.

Tickets for "Fright Nights at the Field" are $27 when purchased by September 30, and $29 beginning October 1. When purchased the day of the event, tickets are $31. Groups of 15 or more save $2 per ticket. VIP packages are $59 and include exclusive access to the Royal Wooters Club (where fans can enjoy a DJ, five large TVs that will play sports telecasts, and fall-themed food and beverage) and one free beverage in a souvenir cup.

Tickets for "Boo in the Woo for Kids" are $12 for adults and $10 for kids when purchased in advance. On the day of the event, they are $15 and $12, respectively. The WooSox will also announce their 5th annual, free, one-day Trick-or-Treat event at Polar Park at a later date.

The haunt experience and weekend festival are rain-or-shine events. In the event of inclement weather, the WooSox will work with fans to exchange their tickets for another day.

Polar Park's "Home Plate Bar" will become an Oktoberfest-style "beer garden" with special fall-themed food and beverage offerings and fans' favorite sports events on the TVs. The WooSox Team Store will sell limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark apparel.

Boo in the Woo's "Fright Nights at the Field": The proverbial backstory of "What happened to Polar Park?"

Polar Park, named the best ballpark in Triple-A by Ballpark Digest and USA Today, fictionally transforms into the set of a horror film, one that only the bravest may enter-if they dare. Here's what is alleged to have happened...

After a rainy game left the field in ruins, the crew at Polar Park tested a new formula called Red Thread, engineered to instantly revive the grass. But fearing for his job, veteran groundskeeper Ryan interfered. His tampering backfired, turning Red Thread from a miracle solution into something dangerously unstable.

The tampered Red Thread formula restored the field but destroyed everything else around it. The moment it hit the ground, it hissed and spread, releasing a toxic gas that rotted everything but the grass in its path. Within minutes, the park was decaying from the inside out. It was shut down and left to crumble, a ghost of what it once was.

Now, for the first time, the gates are reopening for a "restoration tour." But visitors won't find peace behind the walls. It's more like a ghost town. As they move through ruined clubhouses, stained batting cages, and splintered tunnels, they'll come across what's left of fans, players, and staff--those who, it seems, never escaped. What used to be a ballpark is now a sealed quarantine zone. And not everyone makes it out [cue sinister laugh].

Haunted walkthroughs take place at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. on the following nights:

Thursday, October 9 (Opening Night)

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Sunday, October 12

Thursday, October 16

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Sunday, October 19

Thursday, October 23

Friday, October 24

Saturday, October 25

Sunday, October 26

Monday, October 27

Tuesday, October 28

Wednesday, October 29

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31 (Halloween)

Gate D on Madison Street opens at 5:30 p.m. each night, and fans should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled haunted tour. Each tour has 15 available slots and is limited to fans 16 and older (children ages 12-15 can be admitted, but must be accompanied by an adult).

For more information, visit polarpark.com/boohaunt.

Boo in the Woo for Kids: Family Fun on the Weekends

Designed with families and little ones in mind, this traditional daytime festival features pumpkin picking and decorating, a hay maze, face painters, festive photo opportunities, autumn-themed crafts, carnival-style games, and a dance party with the Central MASScots: Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth, who will all be wearing Halloween costumes.

Youngsters are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October, starting October 11:

Saturday, October 11

Sunday, October 12

Saturday, October 18

Sunday, October 19

Saturday, October 25

Sunday, October 26

For more information, visit polarpark.com/bookids.







