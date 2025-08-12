Sounds End Seven-Game Skid Behind Quero's Five RBI

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers No. 4 prospect, Jeferson Quero, drove in a season-high five runs to help end the Nashville Sounds seven-game losing streak in a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Chad Patrick tossed his 13th straight start of 5.0 or more innings, while Steward Berroa stole three bases and scored three times.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Bulls starter Yoniel Curet. Berroa led off with a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Quero roped a single to left, plating Berroa to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Durham tied it in the bottom of the second on a solo blast from Bob Seymour off Patrick.

In the top of the third, the Sounds took back the lead against Curet. Berroa singled to center and moved up to second on a throwing error. After stealing third, Berroa scored on a sacrifice fly from Quero to put Nashville up 2-1. The Bulls responded in the bottom half of the inning with a solo homer from Kameron Misner off Patrick.

Bob Seymour put Durham up 3-2 with a solo home run off Patrick in the bottom of the fourth, but the Sounds bounced back against Bulls reliever Cole Wilcox in the top of the fifth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled and Berroa singled to put runners on first and third. Quero launched a three-run homer to left center field, giving him five RBI and putting Nashville ahead 5-3. Seymour brought Durham within one with his third homer of the game in bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nashville reliever Joel Payamps tossed a scoreless inning to earn his fourth save and finalize a 5-4 win for the Sounds.

Nashville looks to win their second game of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BETTER AND BETTER: Jeferson Quero has not missed a beat since returning to the Sounds off the injured list on August 7. He continued his recent hot stretch with a 2-for-3 game, adding five RBI and his third home run of the season. Quero's five RBI notched a season-high for the catcher and tied Nashville's season-high in a game. The last Sounds hitter to drive in five runs was Daz Cameron on July 12 against the Durham Bulls. It also tied a career-high in RBI for Quero, which he has completed two other times throughout his professional career. In 2023, Quero earned two games with five RBI for Double-A Biloxi. The 22-year-old has been on the rise as of late through MLB Pipeline rankings, moving to the No. 4 spot for the Milwaukee Brewers and No. 65 out the top 100 prospects.

BERROA NECESSITY: After a 1-for-16 start to his Sounds debut last week against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Steward Berroa has been a valuable asset out of the lead-off spot the last couple of games. He set the tone again against the Durham Bulls on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with three runs and three steals. The three runs and three steals are a season-high for Berroa, including his time earlier in the season with Triple-A Buffalo and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The last three-steal game for Berroa was on September 2, 2023 for Buffalo, while the last game with three or more runs for the outfielder was also with Buffalo when he scored four times against Syracuse on June 1. Tuesday night was Berroa's first multi-hit game since July 23 of this year.

ANOTHER ONE: Right-hander Chad Patrick allowed four runs and three homers to Bob Seymour, but Patrick tossed another outing of 5.0 or more innings. He is up to 13 straight starts of 5.0 or more innings, including his time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Nashville. On Tuesday, Patrick punched out a Sounds season-high eight strikeouts, which he notched against the Charlotte Knights on July 25. He also earned his first win of 2025 with Nashville, allowing four runs over 6.0 innings of work. August has been a struggle for Patrick with a 5.94 ERA compared to his 3.38 ERA in July, but has continued to give the Sounds a chance to win going 5.0 or more innings in each outing.

10 IN A ROW: Jesus Liranzo tossed another scoreless outing from the bullpen on Tuesday against the Durham Bulls. The right-hander went 0.2 innings, while walking one and recording his third hold of the season. Liranzo is now up to 12.2 frames and 10 games in a row without letting up an earned run. Both streaks currently rank the highest out of the entire Sounds pitching staff. He now ranks No. 4 on the team for most games in a row without letting up an earned run this season behind Craig Yoho (12 2x) and Tyler Jay (15).

WELCOME TO NASHVILLE, FITTZY!: Brain Fitzpatrick bounced back from his Triple-A debut last week to earn a hold in his second outing in a Sounds uniform. On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick recorded a crucial out in the seventh inning despite allowing a hit and a walk. This comes after the left-hander let up six runs over 0.2 frames to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fitzpatrick was called up from Double-A Biloxi after dominating with the Shuckers, notching a 1.82 ERA over 23 appearances out of the bullpen.







