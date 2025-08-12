Durham Bulls Announce 2026 Home Schedule

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls in conjunction with Minor League Baseball have announced their 2026 home schedule and opponents, with Opening Night 2026 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park set for Tuesday, March 31 versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The full schedule, along with game times, will be announced on a later date.

The Bulls' 2026 home schedule features 75 home dates and eight opponents, including the Pacific Coast League's Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, slated to visit the Bull City for the first time between May 5-10. In addition, Durham will welcome the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers twice (July 1-5, July 28-August), while also hosting the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds from August 11-16. Norfolk Tides (April 14-19, August 25-30), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (April 28-May 3, June 16-21), Nashville Sounds (May 19-24, September 7 and September 9-13), Charlotte Knights (June 2-7, July 17-19), Gwinnett Stripers (July 1-5, July 28-August 2), and Memphis Redbirds (August 11-16).

Other notable dates for the 2026 season include the Bulls slated to be home on Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-24), Father's Day (June 21), Fourth of July Weekend (July 3-5), and Labor Day (September 7). Durham's home finale is set for Sunday, September 13.

Game times for the 2026 season, along with promotions and theme nights, will be announced on later dates. 919 Club Memberships, including season tickets and mini plans for the 2026 campaign, can be reserved by contacting the Bulls' Ticket Department at 919.956.BULL.

