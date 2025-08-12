Sale Completes 2.0 Innings in Stripers' 6-4 Loss to Louisville
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Atlanta Braves' left-hander and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale pitched 2.0 innings in his first rehab start for the Gwinnett Stripers (18-21) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field, a 6-4 loss to the Louisville Bats (18-22). Sale allowed one run on three hits, walked two, and struck out two.
Decisive Plays: Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI groundout from Blake Dunn against Sale (L, 0-1). The Bats added on against Enoli Paredes in the third with a two-run homer from Rece Hinds (19) and RBI single from Eric Yang. Louisville tacked on another run in the fourth inning with a solo home run from Sal Stewart (5). Gwinnett produced a four-run inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring a pair on a double from Jesus Bastidas. A sacrifice fly from Conner Capel followed by an RBI groundout from Jason Delay helped the Stripers cut the deficit to 5-4. The Bats added insurance on an RBI groundout from Hector Rodriguez to make it 6-4 in the sixth.
Key Contributors: Bastidas (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) collected his first hits in a Gwinnett uniform. In relief, Dane Dunning tossed 6.0 innings with three hits, one earned run, and four strikeouts. For Louisville, homers from Hinds and Stewart led the offense. Bats starting pitcher Chase Petty (W, 4-9) worked a season-high 7.0 innings while allowing four earned runs and striking out four. Former Stripers pitcher Buck Farmer (S, 4) finished the game with a hitless ninth.
Noteworthy: Sale is just the second former Cy Young winner to pitch for Gwinnett in the club's 16-year history, joining Tom Glavine (made 2 rehab starts in 2009). The Stripers' stretch of three straight series opening victories came to an end, and the club is now 4-17 (.190) in openers this year.
Next Game (Wednesday, August 13): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett RHP Davis Daniel (5-9, 4.52 ERA) starts opposite Louisville RHP Adam Plutko (4-6, 5.23 ERA). Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark on Wet Nose Wednesday. Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
