August 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (55-58, 16-23) vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (58-55, 17-22)

Tuesday, August 12 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-3, 6.62) vs. RHP Tyler Uberstine (2-3, 3.36)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to make his fifth start with the I-Cubs this season and his 20th overall...right-hander Tyler Uberstine is slated to start for Worcester.

JUST SHORT: The I-Cubs dropped the series finale on Sunday at St. Paul by a 3-2 score... Jonathon Long hit his 17th home run of the season as part of a three-hit day and Nicky Lopez and Ben Cowles each tallied two hits... Jordan Wicks tossed 4.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts... Porter Hodge and Connor Noland each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Iowa's win on Wednesday improved their day-game record to 24-18 this season...the I-Cubs have the most daytime wins in the International League, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who have 23...Iowa has gone just 31-40 this season in night games.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros snapped his on-base streak on Sunday at 29 games reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he batted .330 (37-for-112) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marked the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since David Bote reached in 29 straight games from June 8-July 29, 2023 and is the ninth-longest by an player in the International League this season...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (3rd, 118), batting average (3rd, .329), doubles (T-4th, 27) and total bases (8th, 177).

ONKC: Owen Caissie hit his 21st home run of the season Saturday night and is one shy of his career high of the 22 homers he hit in 120 games with Double-A Knoxville in 2023...it marked his first home run since July 22 at Louisville...Owen ranks among International League leaders in extra-base hits (T-2nd, 49), total bases (T-4th, 190), home runs (T-4th, 21), slugging percentage (5th, .564), doubles (T-6th, 26), OPS (7th, 650) and runs scored (7th, 67).

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 17th home run of the season on Sunday as part of a three-hit day (all extra-base hits...it marked his first home run since July 29 (10 games)...Long also tallied his third triple of the season and first since May 16...it was the second time this season in which Jonny has homered and tripled in the same game, also May 16 vs. St. Paul...Long is one of five players in minor league baseball with at least 115 hits, 15 doubles and 15 home runs.

DEADLY DUO: Outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara each homered in Saturday night's game...the two top prospects have each hit a home run in the same game five times this season and have combined for 36 long balls.

VS. WORCESTER: Iowa and Worcester will play the lone six-game series this week in the 2025 year...this is the first time that the I-Cubs and WooSox will play against each other in franchise history...both teams joined the International League in 2021...in addition, it marks the first match up between the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club and the Chicago Cubs Triple-A club since 1990.

IT'S BEEN SUCH A WHILE: According to Iowa Cubs Intern Scott Sailor, this week marks the first trip to Iowa by a Massachusetts baseball team since the Salem Witches played the Des Moines Demons in 1887.

THEY ARE BACK: Today, the Cubs announced Miguel Amaya and Javier Assad have been activated from their Major League rehab assignments...Assad made four starts with Iowa and posted a 2.93 ERA (5 ER in 15.1 IP) with 15 strikeouts...Amaya played in nine games and hit .222 (6-for-27) with four RBI.

PUNCHOUTS: The I-Cubs lead the International League with 1,064 strikeouts this season...Iowa also led the league last season with 1,465 strikeouts... Connor Noland leads the team with 89 strikeouts, with Riley Martin placing second on the team with 66 strikeouts in just 48.2 innings of work.







