Louisville Bats Unveil 2026 Home Schedule

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have released their full schedule of home games for the 2026 season. The home opener at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for Friday, March 27 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Louisville begins the season with a nine-game homestand against Omaha and Iowa from March 27 to April 5 while 15 of Louisville's first 21 games will be at home. The longest homestand of the season is 12 games, set for May 5 to May 17 against Nashville and Indianapolis. The Bats' final home series is set for September 8-13 against Columbus

The 75 home games scheduled at Louisville Slugger Field include:

March 27-29 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

March 31-April 5 vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

April 14-19 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

May 5-10 vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

May 12-17 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

May 26-31 vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

June 9-14 vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

June 23-28 vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

July 7-12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

July 28-August 2 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 11-16 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

August 25-30 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

September 8-13 vs. Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Fireworks will light up the night sky after many weekend home games, in addition to Opening Night on March 27. Many other fun weekly promotions will return in 2026, and a full list of promotions, giveaways, appearances, and more will be unveiled in early 2026.

The full 150-game International League schedule including road opponents and game times for the 2026 season will also be released at a later date.

Fans that have already booked hospitality spaces for the 2025 season will receive first access to renew for 2026. Full ticket information for the 2026 Louisville Bats season will be available later this fall.

There are still 18 home games remaining in the 2025 season, as the Bats return home to begin a 12-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers and St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, August 26. First pitch against the Clippers is set for 6:35 p.m. on August 26 at Louisville Slugger Field.







