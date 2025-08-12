SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 12, 2025

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians (24-15, 66-47) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-10, 67-44)

August 12, 2025 | Game 112 | Home Game 56 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Drake Fellows (7-4, 4.40) vs. RH Erick Leal (7-8, 5.62)

Fellows: Allowed 4 R on 7 H over 5.0 IP in 8/06 Loss vs. OMA with 3 K & 2 BB (5-4 Storm Chasers)

Leal: Surrendered 9 R (8 ER) on 8 H over 4.0 IP in 8/06-1 Loss @ LHV with 3 K & 1 BB (12-1 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (August 10, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-7 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley took a 4-0 lead off Brendan Beck in the bottom of the first. Justin Crawford tripled and scored on a groundout. With two outs and two on, Brewer Hicklen hit his ninth home run of the year to extend the lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped one off the deficit in the top of the second against Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter when Duke Ellis doubled Jake Gatewood home from first. Spencer Jones launched a 436-foot solo home run to left center in the top of the third, cutting the Lehigh lead to two. It was Jones's Minor League-best 30th of the season and first since July 24. The RailRiders leveled the game at four in the top of the fourth. Jake Gatewood's solo home run cut the IronPigs lead to one. Ellis followed with a double and scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs on four hits in the top of the fifth to take the lead. An Omar Martinez double down the line to right brought home a pair to give the RailRiders their first lead of the day. Devin Sweet took over for Painter and surrendered a two-run homer to Gatewood on the first pitch he threw as SWB built a four-run lead of their own. Luis Verdugo's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh drew Lehigh Valley back within two at 8-6.

Both teams scored in the ninth. Martinez tripled in Jones to extend the RailRiders' lead to 9-6, but the IronPigs countered with a run on a pair of hits and an error before Zach Messenger struck out Cal Stevenson with the tying run on the bases to close the door on the comeback.

Beck (5-1) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings in the win. Painter (3-5) surrendered the first seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings of work in the loss. Messinger earned his third save of the season.

NEXT TEAM UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field this week to host Indianapolis. The RailRiders have not faced the Indians since 2019. The all-time series dates back to the 1989 season when Indianapolis was in the American Association. The Indians bested the Red Barons in 10 of 17 meetings during the Triple-A Alliance era. Since Indianapolis joined the International League in 1998, the Red Barons/SWB Yankees/RailRiders have gone 91-75. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 50-41 series edge at home.

LEVELED UP- The RailRiders win on Sunday, coupled with the Syracuse Mets loss to Charlotte, moved Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back into a tie for first in the International League's second half title chase with 36 games to go. Both clubs have games remaining this season and meet from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field. The RailRiders have won the season series, even with those six games to go, holding a 14-4 lead.

WELCOME BACK- The Yankees have signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders. Brantly was released by Miami on August 4, having appeared in three games for the Marlins and 12 for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season. Brantly spent 84 days on Miami's Injured List this season with a lat strain. The 36-year-old backstop played in 127 total games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021 and 2022, hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 65 runs batted in. He starts his third RailRiders' run three games shy of 1,000 in his Minor League career.

ON THE REBOUND- Erick Leal took his first loss of the second half in last Wednesday's doubleheader game one defeat. The 30-year-old is now 6-1 in the second half with a 3.60 ERA. Leal sports a 2.03 ERA at PNC Field in the second half with 32 strikeouts over 31 innings.

BOMBS AWAY- Jake Gatewood's two-homer day Sunday marked the 11th multi-homer game of his career and first in affiliated ball since July 22, 2022, with Salt Lake.

SECOND HALF LEADERS- Entering play tonight, several RailRiders are among the stat leaders in the second half. T.J. Rumfield is second in the International League with a .358 average in the second half and he tops the league with 35 runs batted in, 53 hits and 14 doubles. Spencer Jones's 14 home runs and 36 runs scored lead all players. Jose Rojas has 22 extra-base hits, which is tied for the league lead since June 24. Duke Ellis's 20 steals also ranks as the most in the half.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER- The RailRiders and IronPigs wrapped their seven-game, six-day set on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's win gives them an 8-7 lead heading into the final iteration of the IronRail rivalry series, set for September 9-14 at PNC Field.

BLANKED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was shut out 3-0 Saturday night at Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders had not been shut out since May 21 in game one of a doubleheader at Nashville. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was blanked three times over the first 44 games of the year before scoring at least one run in 65 straight.

CLUBHOUSE LEADER- Jose Rojas hit his 20th home run of the season on Friday night, breaking the tie atop the team leaders list with Everson Pereira, who was traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline. It is the fourth time Rojas has reached 20 or more home runs in a season in his eight-year Minor League affiliated career and the third straight season stateside where he has reached the mark (2022 & 2024 prior).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Minnesota 6-2. Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. all homered in the win... Somerset beat Binghamton 2-0 on Sunday as Elmer Rodriguez-Crus struck out seven over six scoreless frames... Hudson Valley fell 8-4 to Brooklyn in their Sunday finale. Juan Matheus hit his first Renegades home run in the loss... Tampa lost 8-5 to St. Lucie. 2025 draftees Kyle West and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek had two hits apiece in the loss.







