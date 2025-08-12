Knights Unveil 2026 Full Schedule Highlighted by a First-Time Visitor

With the 2025 season down to its final few homestands, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce the 2026 full season schedule for the team's 12th campaign in Uptown Charlotte. For a fifth consecutive season, the 2026 Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games and the Knights will host 75 home games in the Queen City.

OPENING KNIGHT ON MARCH 27 AT TRUIST FIELD

The Knights begin the 2026 season at home with an exciting three-game weekend series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). It all starts with Opening Knight, Friday, March 27. The three-game visit by the Bulls (March 27-29) will be the first of two appearances in Uptown Charlotte by the Knights' in-state rivals. The Knights also host the Bulls for a six-game series from August 4-9.

DODGERS AFFILIATE COMES TO TRUIST FIELD FOR THE FIRST TIME

For the first-time ever, the Knights will welcome the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate to Truist Field as the Oklahoma City Comets come to Charlotte for a six-game, interleague play series June 9-14. The Comets are members of the Pacific Coast League and won the PCL championship in 2023. This is the only interleague series of the 2026 season for the Knights.

CARDINALS PROSPECTS MAKING AN EARLY TRIP TO THE QUEEN CITY

The first six-game homestand of the 2026 season, April 7-12, will feature the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) for their one and only visit to Truist Field.

WEEKEND FUN THROUGHOUT THE SPRING & SUMMER OF '26

The Knights will once again host plenty of weekend games during 2026 with 39 home contests landing on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

TRIPLE-A BLUE JAYS BACK IN UPTOWN

The Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) will return to Truist Field for the first time since 2019. The Knights play host to the Bisons across the final six home games of the 2026 season, September 8-13, in what could be a make or break series.

TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING 2026 SEASON

2026 season memberships will include added benefits and are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Partial season plans, group and hospitality area tickets, and single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. The 2026 promotional calendar will also be announced at a later date.







