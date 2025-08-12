August 13: 'Strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with over 25 Items to Win
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
It's one of the most meaningful and inspiring games the Bisons will play all year. On Wednesday, August 13, the Herd will take the field against Lehigh Valley for their annual Strike Out Cancer Day, presented by the WNY Imaging Group and to benefit both the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and American Cancer Society. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m., but you'll want to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 12:00 p.m. for a very special In-Game Raffle featuring some amazing prizes.
There will be over 25 items you can win, including autographed items from the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and of course, your Buffalo Bisons.... and that's just to name a few of the great prizes. We have been lucky enough to receive donations from many local establishments looking to help raise as much money as possible for the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the American Cancer Society.
The 'Strike Out Cancer' Game will also feature special pregame first pitch ceremonials as well as an in-game placard moment for fans to share with the crowd who they are fighting for. We'll also have the American Cancer Society's Big Pink Chair on hand for you to get your picture taken in!
Wednesday, August 13th's game against the IronPigs is also a Win-It Wednesday at Sahlen Field, with great prizes to be one all game long. Plus, 2022 Blue Jays All Star, Alek Manoah, is scheduled to start for the Bisons in the game! It's going to be a great afternoon at the ballpark for a great cause, so join us for Strike Out Cancer Day at Sahlen Field!
International League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Red Wings Drop Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Sale Completes 2.0 Innings in Stripers' 6-4 Loss to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Fall Short in Opener to Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- First-Place Syracuse Shuts Down Rochester in 2-1 Mets Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds End Seven-Game Skid Behind Quero's Five RBI - Nashville Sounds
- Petty Reels in Stripers, Bats Win Opener 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Seymour Goes Four-For-Four with Three Homers, Bulls Fall 5-4 to Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Aaron Nola Strikes out 11 as IronPigs One-Hit by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 13: 'Strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with over 25 Items to Win - Buffalo Bisons
- August 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- RHP Alek Manoah Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Wednesday, Top Prospect RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled for Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Polar Park to Put Fright into Nights this October with "Boo in the Woo" Haunted Tour Experience; Family-Friendly Festivals to Offer Fall Fun by Day - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls Announce 2026 Home Schedule - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 12, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- First Inning Dooms WooSox as Buffalo Takes Series Finale, 6-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Partnering with Reaching Beyond Limits - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2026 Schedule - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Unveil 2026 Full Schedule Highlighted by a First-Time Visitor - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Release 2026 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Unveil 2026 Home Schedule - Louisville Bats
- Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Full 2026 Schedule - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 12 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2026 Schedule - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- August 13: 'Strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with over 25 Items to Win
- RHP Alek Manoah Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Wednesday, Top Prospect RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled for Thursday
- August 17: Team Autograph Day with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases
- Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' Before Team Autograph Day, August 17
- Bisons Epic 12-Game Homestand Begins Tuesday with Polish Festival Night, Fireworks