August 13: 'Strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with over 25 Items to Win

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's one of the most meaningful and inspiring games the Bisons will play all year. On Wednesday, August 13, the Herd will take the field against Lehigh Valley for their annual Strike Out Cancer Day, presented by the WNY Imaging Group and to benefit both the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and American Cancer Society. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m., but you'll want to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 12:00 p.m. for a very special In-Game Raffle featuring some amazing prizes.

There will be over 25 items you can win, including autographed items from the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and of course, your Buffalo Bisons.... and that's just to name a few of the great prizes. We have been lucky enough to receive donations from many local establishments looking to help raise as much money as possible for the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the American Cancer Society.

The 'Strike Out Cancer' Game will also feature special pregame first pitch ceremonials as well as an in-game placard moment for fans to share with the crowd who they are fighting for. We'll also have the American Cancer Society's Big Pink Chair on hand for you to get your picture taken in!

Wednesday, August 13th's game against the IronPigs is also a Win-It Wednesday at Sahlen Field, with great prizes to be one all game long. Plus, 2022 Blue Jays All Star, Alek Manoah, is scheduled to start for the Bisons in the game! It's going to be a great afternoon at the ballpark for a great cause, so join us for Strike Out Cancer Day at Sahlen Field!







