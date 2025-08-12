Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Full 2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025

PAPILLION, NEB. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers today announced their 2026 regular season 150-game schedule.

The 2026 regular season will once again consist of 75 home games and 75 road games and will span across parts of seven months with the home opener on Tuesday, March 31 at Werner Park against the Buffalo Bisons. Omaha will open the regular season on the road March 27 at Louisville and conclude the season at home, September 20 at Werner Park.

2026 Storm Chasers Season Ticket renewals for all current ticket holders are now open. Perks include access to Werner Park's Prairie Flower Casino Club, a 15% Team Store Discount, season-ticket holder picnic, and unused ticket exchanges at no extra cost. Season tickets renewed by October 31st receive a discount of up to 5%. Additionally, the waiting list for new ticket accounts is now open.

The Storm Chasers will play their I-80 rivals, the Iowa Cubs, 18 times throughout the 2026 season. There will be three 6-game set played, including at Werner Park - the final series of the season from September 15-20. The Storm Chasers will also travel to Des Moines for 6-game series from April 7-12 and August 25-30 in Des Moines.

For the first time since joining the International League, the Storm Chasers will face off against two Pacific Coast League clubs in one season, the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics affiliate) and Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate). The Storm Chasers will host the Aviators at Werner Park in a 6-game series from June 9-14, Las Vegas' first trip to Papillon since August 2019, the Chasers' last year in the PCL. Omaha then will travel to Salt Lake City for a 6-game series from July 21-26, the Storm Chasers' second consecutive year playing in Utah after visiting the Bees May 20-25, 2025.

Omaha's schedule will feature contests against three International League East Division opponents, with all three series played at home. The Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) will travel to Werner Park for a six-game set, March 31-April 5. This trip marks the Bisons' first visit to Werner Park and their first time playing in Omaha since 1997 when the two clubs competed in the American Association. The Storm Chasers welcome the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) for a 3-game series, July 17-19. In August, the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals affiliate), make their first trip to the Omaha metro, playing 6 games at Werner Park, August 18-23.

The Chasers will host Buffalo on Easter Sunday (April 5) and travel to Iowa (May 10) for Mother's Day. Omaha will hit the road for Father's Day (June 21 in St. Paul) and the Chasers will host Indianapolis for Independence Day (July 4 in Omaha). The Storm Chasers are scheduled off on Memorial Day (May 25) and Labor Day (September 7).

Omaha will host one double-homestand, playing six games each against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) and Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate) between June 23 and July 5. The team will also have a two-week road trip during the 2026 season, from August 4-16, visiting Toledo and Columbus.

Omaha will welcome the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) to Werner Park for one 6-game series from April 28-May 3rd. The team will travel to Louisville for 9 games, a 3-game, season-opening series from March 27-29 and a 6-game series from July 7-12. The St. Paul Saints (Minnesota twins affiliate) travel to Werner Park for 12 total games, a pair of six-game series each (July 28-August 2 and September 1-6). The Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) and the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) each make one trip to Werner Park for a single six-game series each. For the first time since 2024, The Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) will visit Papillion for a 6-game series (May 26-31). Omaha will travel twice to Huntington Park in Columbus (June 2-7 and August 11-16), while the Chasers also make two trips to Fifth Third Field in Toledo (April 21-26 and August 4-9) and Victory Field in Indianapolis (May 5-10 and September 8-13). Omaha will also make a pair of visits to St. Paul's CHS Field (May 19-24 and June 16-21).







