Jacksonville Falls Short in Extra Innings against Norfolk

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a late rally, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides in ten innings, 8-4, Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

The Norfolk Tides (47-64, 17-21) broke the tie in extra innings. With Samuel Basallo as ghost runner on second, Emmanuel Rivera walked. Following a ground out, Jud Fabian also walked. After a pitching change, Jose Barrero (6) crushed a grand slam doubling the score, 8-4.

Jacksonville (72-42, 24-14) struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Winkler led off the inning with a hit by pitch and Shane Sasaki singled the following at bat. With runners on first and second, Maximo Acosta drove a double deep to left, scoring both Winkler and Sasaki. John Olmstead walked, and Joe Mack reached on a fielding error. With bases loaded, Deyvison De Los Santos walked, bringing in Acosta and giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 lead.

Norfolk took the lead in the fifth. Fabian led off the inning with a walk and Barrero followed with a single. With runners on first and second, TT Bowens (12) went deep to left, tying up the score 3-3. Reed Trimble drove a double and following a strike out, Maverick Hadley walked. With runners on first and second, Basallo stung a single to center, scoring Trimble, 4-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied up the game in the bottom of the eighth. Nathan Montorella started the inning with a hit by pitch and stole second base. Bennett Hostetler singled on a hard line drive, scoring Montorella, knotting it up at 4-4.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Robby Snelling (2-1, 1.63 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Trey Gibson (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Tomorrow is Wear it Home Wednesday. The first 500 people through the main gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and get this SouthPaw comic t-shirt, presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. The first 200 fans through the gate will also receive a Jumbo Shrimp collapsible dog bowl to keep their furry friends hydrated for the game! The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Wednesday is also Chairty Begins at Home. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the Ackerman Cancer Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through the ticket sales and promotions.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 12, 2025

