Mud Hens Win with Walk-Off Grand Slam

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens battled with the Columbus Clippers for a 10-6 rally win. The Hens worked to get the lead going into the ninth, before losing it and having to battle back in the final frame. Toledo won the game in dramatic fashion as Trei Cruz walked it off with a grand slam, making it a 10-6 victory.

Tuesday night's game featured the Triple-A debuts of a couple of big-name prospects from both the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit's tenth-ranked prospect Max Anderson made his long-awaited Mud Hens debut, playing second base and batting fifth. From the opposing dugout, Cleveland's top-ranked and the MLB's fifteenth-ranked prospect Travis Bazzana also made his Triple-A debut. Bazzana would also make his debut at second base, while batting from the lead-off spot.

Geoff Hartlieb would open the game by promptly showing Bazzana to his seat with a five-pitch strikeout. Columbus would get on the board first however, as Kahlil Watson took Hartlieb deep in the second to make it 1-0.

The Clippers were able to extend their lead in the third inning. Hartlieb dealt a walk to Bazzana, before Johnathan Rodríguez brought him in with an RBI single. That would bring an end to Hartlieb's time on the mound as Chase Lee closed out the frame.

After making a quick return to the mound, Lee began to struggle with his command, walking his first two batters in the fourth inning. Milan Tolentino capitalized on this, making it 3-0 with an RBI single. Lee got some help from his infield when Will Wilson hit into a double play, but the Clippers would score again with another RBI single off the bat of Rodríguez.

As Toledo's offense stayed stagnant, their bullpen fought to keep their hopes alive. Drew Sommers only allowed one hit in his inning of action, before Bailey Horn took over in the sixth inning. Horn gave up a single to Tolentino and a walk to Bazzana, before cleaning things up with a strikeout and a double play to keep it 4-0.

The Mud Hens would come storming back in the sixth. As the Clippers' offense lulled, the Hens found a resurgence. With runners on first and second, Anderson picked a great time to earn his first Triple-A hit. He would make it 4-1 by bringing in Akil Baddoo with a two-out RBI single. Ryan Kreidler then followed that up with his second double of the night to put Toledo within one. The Hens didn't stop there though, Eduardo Valencia would tie the game with an RBI double of his own.

Toledo continued to do damage in the seventh inning, as Hao-Yu Lee led off with a double off the right-field wall. Justyn-Henry Malloy then took the lead as he drilled a double of his own down the left-field line.

With the lead in their favor for the first time all game, the Hens put the ball in the hands of Matt Seelinger in the eighth inning. He kept Toledo ahead by one, facing just four batters.

From there, rain would begin to fall in downtown Toledo. This seemed to impact Columbus pitcher Trevor Stephan who loaded the bases by clipping Valencia with a pitch and walking both Cruz and Lee. Stephan would escape the bases-loaded jam, striking out Baddoo and exchanging some words with him after.

Despite the heavy rain, the game continued into the ninth inning as the Mud Hens looked to finish off their rally. Jordan Balazovic would be given the closing duties, facing the top of the Columbus lineup. Balazovic sat both Bazzana and Wilson, before Rodríguez tied things with a 400 ft solo shot. Jhonkensy Noel then made back-to-back homers with a 461 ft home run of his own to put the Clippers ahead 6-5. Columbus threatened to expand upon their lead with a George Valera double and a base hit by Watson, but Valera was gunned down at home by Baddoo to keep it a one-run game.

With one last chance to win the game, the Hens bats got to work against Franco Aleman. Malloy led off with a double on a fly ball to shallow right field, before Jace Jung put runners on the corners with a base hit to left field. Anderson then at least guaranteed extras with an RBI single to right field, tying the game 6-6. From there Aleman recovered with a flyout by pinch-hitter Gage Workman before intentionally walking Valencia. That brought Cruz to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Cruz would be the hero of the night as he drilled a walkoff homer to left field to give the Mud Hens the 10-6 victory.

That would be Cruz's second walkoff of the season and Toledo's second walkoff grand slam of the season. The Mud Hens and the Clippers will play game two of their series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Trei Cruz (1-2, HR, 4 RBI, R, 3 BB)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (4-5, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI)

Ryan Kreidler (2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

Max Anderson (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)







