Seymour Goes Four-For-Four with Three Homers, Bulls Fall 5-4 to Sounds

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Bob Seymour homered three times for the second time in his Triple-A career, but the Durham Bulls fell 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Seymour hit solo shots in the second, fourth and sixth innings for his International League-leading 29th home runs. However, Nashville (18-22) catcher Jeferson Quero homered and knocked in five to power the Sounds to their first win in eight games.

Kameron Misner, playing in his first game in six weeks due to an injured hand, homered, singled and walked in his four plate appearances for Durham (22-15).

Yoniel Curet (L, 0-2) absorbed the loss, his second in as many Triple-A starts. Curet worked 4 1/3 innings, permitting five hits and four runs.

Chad Patrick, who won the International League Triple Crown in 2024, worked six innings, yielding four runs on solo homers to earn the win.

How It Happened: Jefererson Quero hit a three-run homer against Cole Wilcox in the fifth go supply Nashville. Curet started the fifth by striking out Freddy Zamora, but then surrendered a double to Ernesto Martinez before Steward Berroa singled him to third. Wilcox entered and served up Quero's home run on a 1-0 pitch.

Seymour's Surge: Bob Seymour had not hit a home run in the month of August, but broke through with three in his first three at-bats on Wednesday. Seymour took out Patrick to left-center in the second, then scaled a 116.2mph HR in the fourth and then capped his power barrage with a drive over the left field wall in the sixth. Seymour's 116.2mph home run was likely his hardest hit ball of his pro career. Seymour finished with a single in the eighth, his seventh four-hit game of his career.

What's Next: Forrest Whitley (2-1, 2.19) is slated to start Wednesday night against Nashville TBD at 6:35 PM ET.







