RHP Alek Manoah Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Wednesday, Top Prospect RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled for Thursday

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that former All-Star RHP Alek Manoah is now scheduled to start for the Bisons on Wednesday afternoon against Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m.). Toronto also announced that the club's #1 rated Prospect, RHP Trey Yesavage, is set to make his Triple-A debut for the Herd in Thursday's night's contest against the IronPigs at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m.).

Tickets for both games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans can save 20% on all single-game tickets they purchase in advance of game day.

Manoah, an All-Star with the Blue Jays in a 2022 season that saw him go 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA, rejoins the Herd on an MLB injury rehabilitation assignment. The righty is 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in his seven career starts with the Herd, which included four outings with the club in 2024. The last time Manoah got the ball for Buffalo (4/30/24), he struck out 12 over six innings, allowing just a run on two hits in a duel with then-Indianapolis Indians now Pirates ace, Paul Skenes.

Manoah has not pitched with Toronto since going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts last season.

Wednesday's Bisons game is a Win-It Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank, with great prizes handed out all game long. It's also the team's annual 'Strike Out Cancer' Game, presented by WNY MRI, with a Basket Raffle featuring autographed items from the Bills, Sabres and Bisons among other great items to benefit the Breast Cancer Network and the American Cancer Society.

Yesavage is the newly-minted Blue Jays Top Prospect, moving from #2 to #1 just on Monday as MLB Pipeline did their mid-season update. The Blue Jays #1 draft pick in the 2024 draft (20th overall) has rocketed through the club's minor league system, progressing from Single-A to High-A to Double-A and now the Bisons after just 19 appearances. So far in his professional career, the righty is 5-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 134 strikeouts to only 45 hits allowed in 80.2 innings of work.

Thursday night's game is Wing Night, with the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Bisons will be selling wings by Section 108 while supplies last, 4 for $10 (max 2 orders per purchase). There will also be lucky seat Wing Fest Ticket Giveaways during the game.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.