First Inning Dooms WooSox as Buffalo Takes Series Finale, 6-3

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - A 6-run first inning propelled the Buffalo Bisons over the Worcester Red Sox, 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. A crowd of 8,577 fans - the fourth straight sellout at Polar Park - poured into the ballpark early to receive their Roman Anthony replica Worcester jerseys and to see Boston's fast-rising top ranked pitching prospect make his Triple-A debut.

LHP Payton Tolle (TOLE-ee), 22, was promoted from Double-A Portland last week after posting a 1.67 ERA in 6 games for the Sea Dogs. The 6'6", 250 lbs. southpaw was Boston's 2nd round choice (#50 overall) in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. Payton was impressive - after an unfortunate 1st inning - but took the loss allowing 6 runs (5 earned) over 5-innings with 3 strikeouts.

Tolle retired the first batter he faced before allowing a single to rehabbing Toronto 2B Andres Gimenez. The next batter hit a would-be double play grounder to WooSox 2B Mikey Romero, but the ball was misplayed and instead of an inning-ending DP, the Bisons had runners on 1st & 2nd. After a walk, DH Riley Tirotta belted a grand slam to left field to make it 4-0 Buffalo. It was Tirotta's third HR of the series.

A controversial single followed with one umpire calling it a shoestring catch by CF Trayce Thompson and another overruling and calling it a single. 3B Orelvis Martinez was next and he capped the 6-run frame with a long homer to left. Tolle did finish the inning with back-to-back strikeouts and would then proceed to hold the Bisons at bay through 5 innings on 72 pitches (53 for strikes).

Worcester cut into the Buffalo lead in the bottom of the 3rd thanks to Kristian Campbell (2 for 3, 2 RBI, HBP), who clobbered a slider for a 2-run home run to left (his 5th HR in 38 games with the WooSox). Worcester scored again in the 4th on a Nick Sogard RBI single through the right side hole to make it 6-3. Sogard extended his hitting streak to 7 straight games.

Four Buffalo relievers and three WooSox relievers combined to work scoreless ball from the 5th - 9th innings. For Worcester, Bryan Mata hurled two shutout innings in relief of Tolle. Alex Hoppe worked the 8th and posted a scoreless inning to mark 6 straight appearances without giving up a run (8 IP). Hobie Harris closed it out with a hitless 9th inning.

For Buffalo, starter Lazaro Estrada earned the win (3-5), tossing 5 innings of 3-run ball. Like Worcester, Buffalo's bullpen did not allow a run. RHP Dillon Tate picked up his 5th save of the season with a hitless 9th inning.

The WooSox will spend most of their customary Monday offday traveling tomorrow as they leave Polar Park early for their morning flight from Boston to Des Moines, Iowa. Worcester will face the Iowa Cubs for the first time ever this week/weekend with 6-games at Principal Park in the capital city of Iowa.

Game one is Tuesday at 7:38 pm (EDT) and will feature WooSox righty Tyler Uberstine (2-3, 3.36) against Cubs righty Chris Kachmar (1-3, 6.62). The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network with Alex Jensen and Cooper Boardman on the call.







International League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.