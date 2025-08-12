Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 12 vs. Syracuse

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (29-10, 60-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (16-23, 43-68)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (2-3, 5.56)

HOME SWEET HOME: The Rochester Red Wings and the Norfolk Tides concluded their six-game series from Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon...the Wings, who had fallen in four of their previous five matchups against the Tides, dropped the series finale by the score of 6-1...CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN slapped a pair of base hits, 1B YOHANDY MORALES crushed a solo homer, and DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO extended his season-long on-base streak to 16 games in the loss...tonight the Red Wings will take on the International League's Second Half co-leaders, the Syracuse Mets, to begin a twelve-game homestand...RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON is slated to take the mound for the Red Wings.

YO AND BEHOLD: 1B YOHANDY MORALES launched a 388-foot solo shot in the top of the ninth of Sunday's game, leaving the bat at 104.6 MPH with a 31-degree launch angle and marking his first home run since 7/29 at Charlotte...in the ninth inning, the former second-rounder is batting .346 (9-for-26) with a .808 slugging percentage and a 1.222 OPS...in 30 away games this season, he has tallied five homers, seven doubles, and 16 RBI...

The Miami product leads the team in average exit velocity on balls in play at 91.7 MPH.

Since the All-Star break, the Red Wings offense is tied with Chicago-AL for the most home runs (40) in professional baseball.

CHAPPY TRAILS: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO drew walks in the fourth and seventh innings and added a hard-hit single in the ninth on Sunday, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 16 consecutive games dating back to 7/22 vs. Scranton/WB, and hitting streak to seven games since 8/2 at Charlotte...since his on-base streak began, the 26-year-old is hitting .324 (20-for-62) with five multi-hit performances...he ranks second in the International League with 19 RBI, a 1.136 OPS, and 43 total bases, is tied for third with six homers with LF ANDREW PINCKNEY and sits third with 11 XBH over that stretch...

Chaparro is now just one hit away from 650 in his MiLB career.

LET ME BE FRANK WITH YOU: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN continued his hot start with his new team on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in the contest...in his first six games with Rochester since being acquired by Washington via trade from Chicago-NL, the Arkansas alum is slashing .364/.481/.500 with a .981 OPS while collecting five RBI and four walks...

The Kansas native has four multi-hit games with Rochester, bringing his season total to 26 multi-hit performances, the most this season at Triple-A among active Red Wings.

SIZZLIN' SALAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR turned in 1.0 scoreless inning in relief on Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk...he has not allowed an earned run in four consecutive outings and six of his last seven dating back to 7/27, boasting a 1.42 ERA (1 ER/6.1 IP) with a .217 batting average against since that date...away from Innovative Field with the Red Wings this season, Salazar has a 1.46 ERA (2 ER/12.1 IP) with a .190 BAA across 13 appearances.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2013: On this day in 2013, the Red Wings exploded for five runs in the top of the 14th inning to give the Wings a 9-4 win against the Norfolk Tides...in the top of the 14th inning, RF JERMAINE MITCHELL launched a solo blast to mark his fifth hit of the night and the Wings first lead of the game...two batters later, LF BRIAN DINKELMAN crushed a solo blast of his own, making the score 7-5...after three consecutive singles, 1B CHRIS PARMALEE laced a bases-clearing double into left field to cap off a five-run inning, giving Rochester the 9-4 advantage heading into the bottom half of the frame...RHP A.J. ACHTER took the mound for his third inning of relief and worked a 1-2-3 inning, securing the extra-inning victory, 9-4.







International League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.