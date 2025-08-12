Iowa Drops Game One to Worcester
August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (55-59) dropped the opening game of the series to the Worcester Red Sox (59-55) by a 7-4 score tonight at Principal Park.
Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, but Iowa came back and tied the game at 2-2 on an Owen Caissie homer in the fifth.
In the sixth, the WooSox took a 3-2 lead, but James Triantos roped a run-scoring double in the bottom half of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
Kristian Campbell drove in a run with a double in the seventh to give Worcester a 4-3 advantage and added three more in the ninth to make it 7-3.
Iowa made it interesting in the ninth as Moises Ballesteros drove home a run, but the comeback fell short.
Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
