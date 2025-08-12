Iowa Drops Game One to Worcester

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (55-59) dropped the opening game of the series to the Worcester Red Sox (59-55) by a 7-4 score tonight at Principal Park.

Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, but Iowa came back and tied the game at 2-2 on an Owen Caissie homer in the fifth.

In the sixth, the WooSox took a 3-2 lead, but James Triantos roped a run-scoring double in the bottom half of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

Kristian Campbell drove in a run with a double in the seventh to give Worcester a 4-3 advantage and added three more in the ninth to make it 7-3.

Iowa made it interesting in the ninth as Moises Ballesteros drove home a run, but the comeback fell short.

Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.