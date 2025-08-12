Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2026 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2026 season for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp can now be marked into the calendar for members of Crustacean Nation, as the club has released their 2026 schedule on Monday. The campaign will begin on Friday, March 27, at VyStar Ballpark against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals).

The 150-game regular season features 75 contests at VyStar Ballpark, including 39 home weekend games (Friday-Sunday). Similar to the last five seasons, each series will be six games in length with the exception of the season-opening series with Rochester from March 27-29 at VyStar Ballpark and July 17-19 when Jacksonville visits Rochester's Innovative Field. As in years past, Mondays will be a league-wide designated off-day.

The campaign will run through Sunday, September 20, when Jacksonville completes a six-game series at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees).

For the first time in club history, Jacksonville will compete against a Pacific Coast League team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), who the Jumbo Shrimp host from March 31- April 5 at VyStar Ballpark. The 2026 slate also pits Jacksonville against the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) and Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), with the Mets visiting VyStar Ballpark from August 11-16.

As in the 2021-25 seasons, the Jumbo Shrimp also have common International League adversaries like the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) on their slate.

Jacksonville will play 24 games against Gwinnett and Memphis. The Jumbo Shrimp also have 18 games against Norfolk, Charlotte and Durham, respectively and 17 games against Nashville. Additionally, there are nine dates with Rochester and six apiece against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse and Worcester.

