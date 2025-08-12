First-Place Syracuse Shuts Down Rochester in 2-1 Mets Win on Tuesday Night

August 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Jared Young of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Rochester, NY - In a down-to-the-wire pitchers duel, the Syracuse Mets bested the Rochester Red Wings, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Innovative Field. The win moves Syracuse back into sole possession of first place in the International League second half standings with the Mets becoming the first team to reach 30 wins the second half of the season.

After a scoreless first inning, Syracuse (61-54, 30-10) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. With one out, Jared Young unleashed a 451-foot solo homer to put the Mets in front, 1-0.

That was the only hit and run allowed by Rochester starting pitcher Adriam Sampson in six innings pitched. The right-hander walked three batters and struck out four during the night.

In the bottom of the third, Rochester (43-69, 16-24) knotted up the score. Nasim Nuñez walked, stole second base, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch to tie the game, 1-1.

Both offenses went cold until the top of the ninth when Syracuse finally snatched the lead. To start the inning, Carson Benge singled and Luisangel Acuña walked. Next, Ryan Clifford reached first on a fielder's choice, moving Benge to third. With runners on the corners, Jared Young walked to load the bases for Pablo Reyes. After a force out of Benge at home, the bases were loaded again with two outs. On a 3-2 pitch, José Azocar drew a walk, scoring Clifford and giving the Mets a 2-1 lead.

On a bullpen day for Syracuse, the pitching staff dominated. Dom Hamel got the start, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Jonathan Pintaro tossed two and two-thirds, allowed just one run, and struck out four. Huascar Brazobán finished the fifth, then pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh innings. José Castillo recorded four outs, three of which were strikeouts, without allowing a man on base. To finish the job, Chris Devenski got the last two outs and earned his fourth save of the season.

The Mets sit in sole possession of first place with a one-game lead over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Syracuse continues a six-game series with Rochester on Wednesday afternoon with game two. Right-hander Paul Blackburn is slated to start on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

