Ritchie Twirls Quality Start, Bastidas Homers in Stripers' 1-0 Win

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (19-22) ended a four-game skid overall and a six-game losing streak to Louisville with a 1-0 victory over the Bats (19-23) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie fired 6.0 two-hit innings to carry the Stripers to their fifth shutout win of the season.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett scored the lone run of the game in the third inning on a solo home run from Jesus Bastidas (1) down the left field line. The Stripers had nine other hits in the contest but couldn't add to the lead. Thankfully 1-0 was enough as Ritchie (W, 2-0), Connor Seabold (H, 2), and Wander Suero (S, 12) combined on a three-hit shutout. Suero stranded two on in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Bastidas (2-for-4, homer, RBI) led the offense with his first home run in a Stripers uniform. Luke Waddell (2-for-3, double) and Matthew Batten (2-for-3) also finished with multi-hit nights. Ritchie (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 SO), Seabold (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 SO), and Suero (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) all had scoreless outings.

Noteworthy: Bastidas now has four extra-base hits in the series thus far (3 doubles, 1 homer). Ritchie collected his third quality start in five games with Gwinnett. Seabold made his Gwinnett debut. Suero recorded his first save since July 2 vs. St. Paul and leads the International League in saves.

Next Game (Friday, August 15): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. International League ERA leader Nathan Wiles (5-7, 2.99 ERA) starts for the Stripers against Louisville RHP Hunter Parks (0-4, 9.28 ERA). The Stripers and Northside Hospital team up to raise awareness for those in our community affected by breast cancer for Pink in the Park Night. Stripers' players and coaches will wear pink specialty jerseys during the game. Stick around after the game for a thrilling fireworks show (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 1077TheBreeze.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (will air on Sunday, August 17 at 1:00 p.m.) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment (airing live). Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







