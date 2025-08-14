Luinder Avila Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

August 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Luinder Avila pitching for the Omaha Storm Chasers

(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann) Luinder Avila pitching for the Omaha Storm Chasers(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in their game at Kauffmann Stadium against the Washington Nationals, the ninth Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the seventh to do so with the Royals.

The 24-year-old was recalled by the Royals Monday and pitched the 8th inning of Kansas City's series finale with the Nationals Wednesday afternoon, throwing a perfect inning with a strikeout.

With his appearance Wednesday, Avila is the 344th player in franchise history to make their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The Caracas, Venezuela native is in his eighth season of professional baseball, after signing with the Royals as an international free agent in March of 2018. Avila has spent his entire career in the Royals system and is just the fourth player since to debut in the Majors with Kansas City after making appearances at all four full-season affiliates (Columbia, Quad Cities, Northwest Arkansas and Omaha) since the Minor League reorganization in 2021, joining Walter Pennington, Tyler Tolbert and Noah Cameron.

2025 marks Avila's second season at the Triple-A level, reaching Omaha for the first time in September 2024, with 12 appearances (11 starts) for the Storm Chasers over the last two seasons, including the 2024 Triple-A National Championship game. The right-hander made three quality starts for the Storm Chasers in 2025, going 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA (23 ER in 44.1 IP) over 10 total appearances.

Since 2021, Avila ranks 2nd among Royals Minor League arms in innings (416.1) and 3rd in strikeouts (394). With just 25 home runs allowed in 465.2 pro innings, his 0.48 HR/9 ranks 4th since 2018 among 300 qualified Minor League pitchers (min. 400.0 IP).

Avila is the seventh Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City, surpassing last season's total of four debuts with the Royals. He is the ninth overall to make their Major League debut in 2025. UTL Tyler Tolbert (2024-25), LHP Evan Sisk (2023-25), LHP Noah Cameron (2024-25), OF John Rave (2022-25), RHP Andrew Hoffmann (2023-25) and 1B/OF Jac Caglianone (2025) have all made their MLB debuts with the Royals this year, while RHP Noah Murdock (2024) and INF Ryan Fitzgerald (2024) have debuted with the Athletics and Twins, respectively.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.