Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night at Truist Field.
Designated hitter Nathan Church propelled Memphis to victory with a pair of clutch hits. The left-handed hitter smacked an RBI double in the top of the seventh to pull within a run and scored the tying run later in the frame. In the top of the ninth, Church blasted a two-run go-ahead home run to secure the win. Church finished the night 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Four Memphis batters tallied an extra-hit effort. Left fielder Jose Fermin reached four times with two hits and two walks. Catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked two hits and drove in the tying run in the seventh inning. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two in 5.2 innings pitched. Gordon Graceffo (2-4) allowed a run on three hits and struck out four to earn the win in relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
