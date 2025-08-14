Plates Power Past Syracuse Thursday Night

The Rochester Plates and Syracuse Mets faced off on Thursday night for game three of their six-game series. Rochester put another check into the win column, scoring nine runs on nine hits en route to a 9-2 victory. LHP Andrew Alvarez turned in 6.0 solid innings on the mound, striking out a season-high eight batters. 3B Trey Lipscomb and LF Christian Franklin each collected two RBI to help pace the offense.

Syracuse kicked off the scoring early in the top of the first inning. CF Jett Williams laced a double down the left field line, followed by a walk and a single to load the bases. LF Ryan Clifford knocked in the first run via a groundout, and 3B Pablo Reyes plated the second run on a sacrifice fly, giving Syracuse the 2-0 advantage.

Rochester answered with runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning. RF Nick Schnell led off with a walk, followed by a single from 1B Yohandy Morales to put two runners on. CF Andrew Pinckney lined a single to center field, bringing in both runs and tying the score at two apiece.

The Plates took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. After back-to-back walks from Yohandy Morales and Andrew Pinckney, Trey Lipscomb laced a double over the centerfielder's head, scoring both runners. Two batters later, SS Nasim Nuñez scored Lipscomb from second via a fielding error to make the score 5-2. The rally kept going after Christian Franklin crushed a two-run blast into the left field bullpen for his first home run at Innovative Field. The ball left his bat at 107.1 MPH, capping off the five-run inning and giving Rochester the 7-2 lead after four frames.

Rochester added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. 2B Jackson Cluff worked a one-out walk and proceeded to steal his 19th bag of the season on the very next pitch. Two batters later, Nick Schnell lofted a soft single into center field to score Cluff, giving the Plates the 8-2 lead.

Rochester continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. C Francisco Mejía knocked a leadoff double into the right field corner and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Jackson Cluff plated the run via a sacrifice fly, extending the Rochester lead, 9-2.

Syracuse came to bat in the top of the ninth in search of seven runs. Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford each picked up a single but were stranded on base to secure Rochester's second-straight win, 9-2.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez stood tall on the hill, hurling 6.0 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight Syracuse batters in the process. In the seventh inning, RHP Andry Lara emerged as the first relief pitcher, tossing back-to-back 1-2-3 frames and striking out two batters. RHP Zach Brzykcy came on for the ninth inning, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one to secure the win.

LHP Andrew Alvarez earns Thursday's Player of the Game honors. The southpaw delivered 6.0 strong innings, punching out a season-high eight batters and allowing two runs on three hits. The Cal Poly product earned his second win of the season in his team-leading 23rd start of the year.

Rochester will look to continue their winning ways on Friday night against the Mets for the fourth game of the series. The Red Wings will send RHP Bryce Conley to the mound to face the Syracuse LHP Brandon Waddell. First pitch is set for 6:45 from Innovative Field.







