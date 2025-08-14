Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers on T-Town Thursday at Fifth Third Field with a 5-1 final score.

Toledo sent Alex Cobb to the mound to begin his rehab stint with the Mud Hens, entering with a 4.50 ERA. Columbus countered with Parker Messick, who entered with a 5-5 record and a 3.30 ERA.

Although Cobb issued two walks in the second inning, he stayed composed and held Columbus scoreless. The Hens threatened in the bottom half when Jace Jung drew a walk and Max Anderson singled to put runners on the corners, but a Columbus double play ended the inning.

Tyler Mattison entered in the third inning in relief of Cobb, who exited with no hits or runs allowed, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Toledo finally broke through in the third. After Trei Cruz walked and Hao-Yu Lee singled, Ryan Kreidler ripped a two-run double just inside the left-field foul line.

The score remained 2-0 into the fifth despite some scattered hits from both sides. Keider Montero took over on the mound for Toledo, while Mattison finished with 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, and 2 K.

Toledo retired Columbus in order in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Jung singled, Anderson collected his second hit of the night, and Akil Baddoo singled to load the bases. With Cruz at the plate, Columbus was in trouble-and he delivered with a two-run single to double Toledo's lead to 4-0.

Columbus put runners on the corners in the seventh after a single and a walk. An RBI double plated their first run, but Toledo's defense came up big with an out at home to stop further damage.

Montero exited in the eighth with the following line: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K. RJ Petit came on in relief.

Anderson capped his big night with a 402-foot blast for his first Triple-A home run, extending Toledo's lead.

Jordan Balazovic closed it out in the ninth with three straight outs, including two strikeouts.

It was a well-rounded bounce-back win for Toledo, who will look to carry the momentum into Friday night's matchup against the Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Max Anderson: 2 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, .385 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 1 H, 2 RBI, .252 AVG

Keider Montero: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K







International League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.