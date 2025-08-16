Mud Hens Tally Two Homers and Six Doubles in 7-2 Victory
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens powered past the Columbus Clippers with a 7-2 victory on Tigers Night at Fifth Third Field on Friday, August 15. First pitch was delivered at 7:05 p.m.
The Mud Hens set the tone early with sharp defense, turning a smooth 6-4-3 double play in the first inning. In the home half, Justyn-Henry Malloy ripped a two-out double to spark the Toledo bats.
Max Anderson led off the second with a double, but the Mud Hens broke through in the third. Brian Serven and Akil Baddoo strung together back-to-back singles before Ryan Kreidler lined an RBI single to put Toledo on the board. Jace Jung followed with a run-scoring double, giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 advantage.
Columbus trimmed the lead in the fifth with a solo homer from Christian Cairo, but Toledo answered right back. Kreidler doubled to start the inning, and Jung notched his second RBI double of the night. Anderson then launched a two-run blast, extending the lead to 5-1.
The Clippers tried to chip away in the seventh with back-to-back doubles from Dom Nuñez and Cairo, but the Mud Hens had a quick response once again. Trei Cruz smacked a two-out double, and Andrew Navigato followed by sending a two-run shot over the wall, pushing the Mud Hens' lead to 7-2.
Toledo's bats stayed hot throughout the night, with contributions across the lineup: Baddoo and Malloy each added base hits, while Serven and Workman kept rallies alive with singles.
On the mound, Troy Watson earned the win, dealing five strong innings while allowing just one run and striking out two. The bullpen shut the door with a steady lineup of Alex Lange, Drew Sommers, and Wilkel Hernandez, keeping Columbus in check the rest of the way.
The Toledo Mud Hens will look to keep the bats hot when they square off with the Columbus Clippers again on Saturday, August 16, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Max Anderson (2-5, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI)
Andrew Navigato (1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI)
