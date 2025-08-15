Chasers Drop Second Straight to Saints

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight game to the St. Paul Saints, falling 14-5 Thursday night.

Ethan Bosacker made his 4th start with Omaha Thursday, his 9th overall Triple-A appearance. The Saints took a 4-0 lead between the first two innings, though Bosacker was charged with just 2 earned runs due to an Omaha error.

Omaha shrunk the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the 2nd. Major League rehabber Jac Caglianone doubled before scoring on a 2-run home run from Drew Waters.

Bosacker threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 3rd, then Harold Castro closed the gap to 4-3 with a solo home run, though still in favor of St. Paul.

Chazz Martinez, Ryan Hendrix and Stephen Nogosek combined to allow 10 runs between the 4th and 6th innings. Joey Krehbiel entered the game with one out in the 6th, inheriting loaded bases from Nogosek. A bases-clearing double added 3 runs to St. Paul's lead for a 14-3 advantage, all charged to Nogosek.

Krehbiel returned to the game in the 7th and worked a 1-2-3 inning, retiring his final 5 batters. Michael Fulmer followed Krehbiel with two scoreless frames, retiring 6 of 8 batters faced. The Storm Chasers plated a run in the bottom of the 7th as Bobby Dalbec was hit by a pitch and scored on an RBI groundout from Harold Castro.

In the bottom of the 9th, Dalbec led off with a solo home run, though Omaha's rally ended there and the 14-5 score was finalized.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the St. Paul Saints, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Stephen Kolek is scheduled to pitch.







