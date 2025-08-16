Wall's Grand Slam Leads Iowa Over Worcester

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - A sixth inning grand slam from Forrest Wall led the Iowa Cubs (57-60) to a 9-6 win over the Worcester Red Sox (60-58) tonight at Principal Park.

The WooSox scored four runs in the third inning, but Iowa cut the lead to 4-1 in bottom of the frame on a solo home run from Jonathon Long.

The Red Sox added a run in the fifth, but the I-Cubs again got the run back on a sacrifice fly from Forrest Wall.

In the sixth inning, Wall hit a grand slam to make it 6-5, Iowa. Kevin Alcántara extended the I-Cubs lead to 8-5 in the seventh with a two-run single.

Long singled home a run in the eighth to make it 9-5, Worcester got a run back in the ninth, but their comeback fell short with a 9-6 final.

Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.