Wall's Grand Slam Leads Iowa Over Worcester
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - A sixth inning grand slam from Forrest Wall led the Iowa Cubs (57-60) to a 9-6 win over the Worcester Red Sox (60-58) tonight at Principal Park.
The WooSox scored four runs in the third inning, but Iowa cut the lead to 4-1 in bottom of the frame on a solo home run from Jonathon Long.
The Red Sox added a run in the fifth, but the I-Cubs again got the run back on a sacrifice fly from Forrest Wall.
In the sixth inning, Wall hit a grand slam to make it 6-5, Iowa. Kevin Alcántara extended the I-Cubs lead to 8-5 in the seventh with a two-run single.
Long singled home a run in the eighth to make it 9-5, Worcester got a run back in the ninth, but their comeback fell short with a 9-6 final.
Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
