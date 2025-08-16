IronPigs Shut Out by Bisons on Friday Night

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-50, 20-22) were shutout for the second time in four games by the Buffalo Bisons (44-69, 15-25) 2-0 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Orelvis Martinez started the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning before a George Springer solo homer doubled the Bisons lead in the third for the only runs of the game.

The 'Pigs put the leadoff man on in each of the final five frames, but finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Their best opportunities came in the eighth and ninth, putting the first two hitters on base in each frame.

Shane Bieber (1-1) got the win for the Bisons, working seven scoreless innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk while giving up six hits. CJ Van Eyk (S, 1) got the save by going the final two, working around a hit and two walks, striking out one to finish the shutout.

Adonis Medina (0-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the only two runs of the game on seven hits and three walks, striking out six in five innings.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, August 16th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Andrew Painter (3-5, 5.42) goes for the 'Pigs against Lazaro Estrada (3-5, 5.19) for the Bisons.

