IronPigs Fall in Series Finale Rubber Match to RailRiders

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-47, 19-20) saw an early four-run lead slip thru their fingers and couldn't complete a rally from the ensuing four-run deficit in a 9-7 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (67-44, 29-10) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Justin Crawford tripled to open the 'Pigs half of the first and then scored on Johan Rojas groundout. The 'Pigs put two on with two out later in the frame where Brewer Hicklen smashed his first homer this season as a 'Pig to make it 4-0.

A Duke Ellis RBI double in the second and Spencer Jones solo homer in the third cut the 'Pigs lead to 4-2 after three.

In the fourth, Jake Gatewood hit a solo homer to cut it to a one-run game before Jorbit Vivas singled home Ellis to tie the game 4-4.

Omar Martinez doubled home a pair in the fifth to put Scranton ahead for the first time and Gatewood followed him up with his second homer of the day, making it 8-4 Scranton.

Luis Verdugo smashed a two-run homer in the seventh, his second of the year, to bring the 'Pigs to back within two runs.

Martinez tripled home an insurance run in the top of the ninth for the RailRiders, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.

In the last of the ninth, the 'Pigs scratched out a run thanks to a throwing error, but ultimately left the potential tying run at first base.

Brendan Beck (5-1) got the win for the RailRiders, allowing four runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, striking out two.

Andrew Painter (3-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out six.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, August 12th against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Aaron Nola expected to make his third rehab start for the 'Pigs.

