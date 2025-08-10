Sounds Swept for First Time in Six-Game Series with Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Carlos Rodriguez tossed his best outing since returning from the injured list despite the Nashville Sounds dropping their seventh straight game in a 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday from First Horizon Park. The loss completed a six-game series sweep for Jacksonville, and is the first time the Sounds have been swept in a six-game series in team history.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Laskey. Steward Berroa led off with a double to left center field and later scored on a throwing error to make it 1-0.

Rodriguez was excellent through the fifth, striking out six over 5.0 scoreless frames to begin his night.

In the top of the sixth, Jacksonville took the lead against Rodriguez. Jacob Berry doubled, while Deyvison De Los Santos and Joey Wiemer worked walks to load the bases. Andrew Pintar worked a nine-pitch at-bat and singled to left, scoring two runs to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Sounds were close to tying the game in the bottom of the eighth inning off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Zach McCambley. Raynel Delgado and Berroa worked walks to put runners on first and second with one out. Drew Avans and Tyler Black each collected strikeouts to end the rally.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nashville went down in order to finalize a 2-1 victory for Jacksonville.

The Sounds take Monday off before traveling to Durham, NC on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BACK TO REGULAR SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING: After coming back from the injured list, Brewers' no. 24 rated prospect Carlos Rodriguez had worked three games with 13 runs allowed on 13 hits over 10.1 IP (11.32 ERA) and had 13 strikeouts with eight walks allowed. Sunday's series finale against Jacksonville was a welcome sight, with Rodriguez working 5.2 IP and allowing two earned on four hits with six strikeouts. The six strikeouts and 5.2 IP were the most in a game for Rodriguez since he worked 5.2 IP and had seven strikeouts on May 10 against the Norfolk Tides.

PLAY THE HITS: Nashville hit .180 as a team for the series (34-for-188) and were held to five or fewer hits in three of the six games and three or less twice, including Sunday's series finale. For the week, four different Nashville players were tied for the team lead in hits (4), including Jimmy Herron, who played his lone game in the series on Thursday night. Drew Avans and Raynel Delgado each had a hit on Sunday to get to four hits, while Tyler Black was held hitless in the series to finish the series 4-for-15 with a double, a pair of walks, and four runs scored. Nashville was limited to seven extra-base hits in the series (7 2B) without a home run. The Sounds only have two home runs in their last 12 games played dating back to the beginning of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre series.

CRAIG BEING CRAIG: After seeing his 12-game streak without an earned run snapped in his last appearance Friday night, RHP Craig Yoho worked a scoreless eighth inning on Sunday against the Jumbo Shrimp. The Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect allowed one hit and had a strikeout in his outing Sunday. Through 33 appearances in Triple-A this season, Yoho owns a 0.98 ERA over 36.2 IP with 21 hits surrendered and 46 strikeouts. For his Triple-A career, he carries a 1.06 ERA (6 ER/51ip) and is holding opponents to a .168 BAA in 47 games.

BERROA BALL: Steward Berroa wrapped up his first week in Nashville with a hit in the series finale Sunday against Jacksonville. He doubled to start the game before later coming around to score the Sounds only run of the game and finished the game 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. The outfielder also made a handful of impressive catches in center field for the week.







International League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.