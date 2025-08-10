So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 19-24

International League

Columbus Clippers







The Columbus Clippers face the Omaha Storm Chasers in a six-day homestand beginning Tuesday, August 19. There's always something special happening at Huntington Park, and next week is no exception. It's a week full of amazing offers, giveaways and appearances.

TUESDAY - August 19 at 6:15pm

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota

WEDNESDAY - August 20 at 6:15pm

Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Military & First Responder Appreciation! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders to all Wednesday home games.

THURSDAY - August 21 at 12:05pm

Business Day Special! Cut out of the office and join us for lunch and a ballgame with a special, weekday day game and 12:05pm start time.

Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up! Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

FRIDAY - August 22 at 7:05pm

Celebrity appearance... Funky Butt Loving! Famous actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who baseball fans remember as Henry Rowengartner in the classic baseball film Rookie of the Year, will make a special appearance at Huntington Park. Presented by Continental Office.

$5 Friday! Start your weekend off at the ballpark with $5 Friday! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!

SATURDAY - August 23 at 5:05pm

Jose Ramirez Bobblecard Night! The first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Jose Ramirez Clippers bobble cards! Presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY - August 24 at 1:05pm

Ring Your Bell Sunday! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!

Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.

Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.

Fun Run! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.







