SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-10, 66-44) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-19, 65-47)

August 10, 2025 | Game 111 | Road Game 56 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Brendan Beck (4-1, 4.35) vs. RH Andrew Painter (3-4, 4.88)

Beck: Allowed 1 R on 4 H over 6.0 IP in 8/05 Win @ LHV with 8 K & 2 BB (7-1 SWB)

Painter: Surrendered 5 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP in 8/05 Loss vs. SWB with 4 K & 4 BB (7-1 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 3-0 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Four IronPigs pitchers worked the combined shutout, marking just the fourth time the RailRiders have been blanked in 110 games this season.

Kenta Maeda matched Adonis Medina zero for zero over the first four innings. The RailRiders stranded four runners on over the first three innings and left the bases loaded in the fifth.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Justin Crawford singled and scored on a double by Johan Rojas. The IronPigs added a pair of runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Rafael Lantigua off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

Medina, Ryan Cusick, Lucas Sims and Nolan Hoffman combined for the shutout bid, keyed by holding the RailRiders hitless over seven at-bats with runners in scoring position. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 11 on base in the loss, including one runner in each of the final four innings.

Maeda (3-5) was tagged with the loss despite the quality start. The right-hander struck out seven over six innings and allowed five hits without a walk.

Cusick (1-0) earned the win.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER- The RailRiders and IronPigs wrap their seven-game, six-day set this afternoon. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Lehigh Valley from September 9 through 14 at PNC Field to decide the 2025 iteration of the IronRail rivalry series, which is currently level at seven wins and seven losses with seven games to go.

TAKE TWO- Brendan Beck gets the call in Sunday's Allentown finale. Today's start is his ninth in Triple-A and third against the IronPigs, having pitched on July 4 at PNC Field and in Tuesday's series opener. Beck is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA against Lehigh Valley in those two prior starts with nine strikeouts over 11 innings. The 26-year-old struck out eight on Tuesday.

NEXT TEAM UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field next week to host Indianapolis. The RailRiders have not faced the Indians since 2019. The Indians roster features six Top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, including former RailRiders catcher Rafael Flores.

BLANKED- The RailRiders had not been shut out since May 21 in game one of a doubleheader at Nashville. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was blanked three times over the first 44 games of the year before scoring at least one run in 65 straight.

DAZZLING DEBUT- The Yankees signed right-hander Kenta Maeda to a Minor League contract on Monday and the veteran arm made his first appearance for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last night. Maeda's debut was a quality start, the 16th of the year by a RailRiders' arm.

CLUBHOUSE LEADER- Jose Rojas hit his 20th home run of the season on Friday night, breaking the tie atop the team leaders list with Everson Pereira, who was traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline. It is the fourth time Rojas has reached 20 or more home runs in a season in his eight-year Minor League affiliated career and the third straight season stateside where he has reached the mark (2022 & 2024 prior).

IRONMAN- T.J. Rumfield has played in all 38 games during the second half and has excelled. The first baseman carries a .364 average with a league-high 13 doubles, five home runs and a league-best 35 runs batted in since the second season started. Rumfield has played in 62 straight games since two days out of the lineup on May 23 and 24 in Nashville.

TOUGH START- Justin Crawford's leadoff home run in the bottom of the first was just the second first-batter homer that the RailRiders have surrendered this season. Donovan Walton, now with Lehigh Valley, hit a leadoff home run for Syracuse on May 3 in the home half of the first inning at NBT Bank Stadium.

DUH DUH DAH- Ismael Munguia's ninth inning grand slam was the fifth this year by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitter. The franchise record for grand slams in a season was set in 2019 when the RailRiders hit eight.

HIGH PRAISE- Major League Baseball has announced that RailRiders' outfielder Spencer Jones was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Month for July. Jones, 24, batted a league-best .419 in July with a league-high 11 home runs. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games on July 19 and 20.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Houston 5-4. Trent Grisham's eighth inning home run gave the Yankees the lead back right after the Astros tied it in the top half... Somerset walked off Binghamton 3-2 in 10 innings. Brendan Jones singled in Cole Gabrielson with one away in the tenth to take the decision... Hudson Valley shut out Brooklyn 6-0. The Renegades have not allowed a run since the fifth inning on Thursday, a span of 22 consecutive scoreless innings... Tampa was swept in a twinbill by St. Lucie, falling 5-2 and 8-6.







