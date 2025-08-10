Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run, Saints Hang on for 3-2 Win
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Some of the youth movement has already arrived with the Minnesota Twins. There could be more coming sooner than fans think. Gabby Gonzalez hit his first Triple-A home run on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field and three St. Paul Saints pitchers kept the Iowa Cubs bats at arm's length in a 3-2 victory in front of 7,787.
Mick Abel made his first start at CHS Field since coming over in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for Jhoan Duran. He got two double plays over the first two innings and left a runner stranded in the third.
After three scoreless innings between the two teams, the I-Cubs struck first in the fourth. With one out Jonathon Long tripled just over the reach of centerfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. A wild pitch scored Long giving the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead. Abel went 4.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking four and striking out five. The 4.1 innings were the fewest at Triple-A this season for Abel.
Gonzalez, who had the walk-off single on Saturday night, tied the game in the fifth with a 422-foot solo blast to left, his first at Triple-A. He became the second youngest player in franchise history to homer at 21 years, seven months, and six days trailing only Emmanuel Rodriguez at 21 years, 6 months, 10 days. Keirsey Jr. then followed with a bunt single to the first base side and raced around to third on the subsequent throwing error by the pitcher Jordan Wicks. Aaron Sabato's sacrifice fly gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.
The lead was short lived as Long drilled a leadoff solo homer to right in the sixth, his 17th of the season, tying the game at two. That was the only run allowed by Aaron Rozek who went 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits and striking out one.
With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning the Saints grabbed the lead back. Kyler Fedko ripped a single into left, stole second, and scored on a double off the wall in right-center by James Outman putting the Saints up 3-2.
After finishing off the eighth inning by retiring two hitters, Trent Baker went out for the ninth. He gave up a leadoff double to Nicky Lopez, but then got a strikeout, pop out, and groundout to earn his first professional save. He went 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out one.
The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park. The Saints send RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.69) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
- Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run, Saints Hang on for 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
