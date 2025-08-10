Herd Scheduled to Face Phillies' Aaron Nola in Tuesday's Series Opener

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons are scheduled to face a former National League All-Star when they return to Buffalo for the start of their epic 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 12th. Philadelphia Phillies righty Aaron Nola is set to continue his MLB injury rehab assignment with the visiting Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday (6:35 p.m.).

The IronPigs may also bring a second All-Star to them when they come to Buffalo this week as outfielder Alec Bohm was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Tuesday's homestand opener is also the Bisons annual Polish Festival Night with pregame Club Level Party and postgame Fireworks, presented by Connect Life, as well as a TWOsday with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

Nola was an NL All-Star for the Phillies in 2018, a season he posted a 9.7 WAR with a 17-6 record and a 2.37 ERA. A 2014 first round pick, Nola is 105-86 in his 11-year big league career with over 1,800 strikeouts and six seasons of double-digit win totals. Three times he has finished in the top 10 in National League Cy Young Award voting. Nola hasn't faced the Bisons since the first two starts of his Triple-A career in 2015, including 7.2 innings of three-run baseball in his only ever appearance at Sahlen Field, June 24, 2015 against the Herd.

