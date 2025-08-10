Tides Upend Wings in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and the Norfolk Tides concluded their six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Wings, who had fallen in four of their previous five matchups against the Tides, dropped the series finale by the score of 6-1. CF Christian Franklin slapped a pair of base hits, 1B Yohandy Morales crushed a solo homer, and DH Andrés Chaparro extended his season-long on-base streak to 16 games in the loss.

Both starting pitchers cruised through the first four innings, keeping the bats quiet, but the Tides broke through in the bottom of the fifth, drawing three straight walks, loading the bases to begin the inning. DH Samuel Basallo then rocketed a double down the right field line, bringing in all three runners, and giving the Tides a 3-0 lead.

Norfolk continued their momentum in the bottom of the sixth inning, as SS José Barrero reached on an error, and 3B Terrin Vavra doubled, putting two in scoring position for 1B Livan Soto. The left-handed hitter smoked a sharp grounder through the right side, scoring Barrero from third. Two batters later, C Maverick Handley sent a fly ball down the right field line for a sacrifice fly, scoring Vavra. Samuel Basallo followed that with a base hit up the middle, which brought Soto home from third and broke the game open, making it 6-0 in favor of the Tides.

The Wings looked for a miracle in the top of the ninth inning, trailing Norfolk by six. Yohandy Morales led off the inning by crushing a fly ball over the left field wall for his eighth homer of the season. The Miami product's long ball made it 6-1 Tides. Nothing more would come for the Wings, who dropped the finale, heading back home to Rochester with a 16-23 record in the Second Half.

RHP Bryce Conley took the mound for his eighth start as a Red Wing in 2025. The Georgia native turned in 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking six, and striking out five. RHP Holden Powell was the first out of the bullpen, turning in 1.2 innings, allowing three unearned runs off three hits. RHP Eduardo Salazar was called on in the bottom of the seventh inning, tossing a scoreless frame, allowing a walk and a hit. RHP Andry Lara tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning to round out the Red Wing pitchers.

CF Christian Franklin earned Sunday's player of the game honors, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, marking his second straight multi-hit game. The Missouri native began his time with the Red Wings on August 1st and has since hit .364 (8-for-22) with a home run, five RBI, five walks, and a .981 OPS in six games.

After an off day Monday, the Red Wings will head home to take on the International League's Second Half front-runners, the Syracuse Mets, to begin a twelve-game homestand on Tuesday night. First pitch from Innovative Field is slated for 6:45 PM.







International League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.